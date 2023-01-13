Prep report: Pleasant Valley boys maintain solo first place in MAC with win over Muscatine

Boys basketball

Pleasant Valley 62, Muscatine 41: The Pleasant Valley Spartans overcame a slow start and a second-half comeback bid by the Muskies to earn a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

Combined, there were only nine points scored in the first quarter, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Caden Rubel gave PV a 7-2 lead to end the opening eight minutes. Rubel caught fire in the third and made four 3s on as many attempts as he finished with 16 points.

Pleasant Valley (8-3, 8-1 MAC) was led by Cole Beinborn, who came off the bench to score 18 points. Max Muszalski also reached double figures for the Spartans with a dozen points to go with a game-high nine rebounds.

Muscatine (3-7, 3-6) received a game-high 19 points from Kayvion Hodges on 7 of 14 shooting.

Central DeWitt 59, Clinton 50: The Central DeWitt Sabers (4-7, 2-7 MAC) snared a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Clinton River Kings (0-11, 0-9 MAC) on Friday night inside Central DeWitt High School.

No other details were provided.

Girls basketball

Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22: The Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley Spartans erupted for 48 first-half points and coasted to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win over the Muskies.

Marquette University recruit Halle Vice poured in a game-high 27 points on 13 made field goals for PV (14-0, 11-0 MAC). Reagan Pagniano chipped in 15 points and Jessie Clemons notched 13.

Muscatine (3-11, 3-8) was led by six points apiece from Annie Zillig and Macy Reno.

Central DeWitt 68, Clinton 37: The Central DeWitt Sabers (9-4, 7-4 MAC) notched a blowout Mississippi Athletic Conference over the Clinton River Queens (2-11, 1-10 MAC) on Friday night.

No other details were provided.

Wrestling

Bettendorf earns nine group winners: Through the opening night of the Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout at Bettendorf High School on Friday, the Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs lead the team race with 54 points and have 12 guys in the main bracket.

Jake Knight (113), TJ Koester (120), Cody Trevino (126), Jayce Luna (132), Lincoln Jipp (138), Tycho Carmichael (145), Jacob Whipple (170), Cooper Agosta (182) and Aiden Lee (285) combined to register 17 pins in group action.

Davenport West's Ashton Urmie (170) was the only group winner for the Falcons.

Maple Leafs snare metro-best five semifinalists: At its home invite, Geneseo will have a handful of wrestlers into the semifinals after Day 1 at Geneseo High School. Riverdale will have six in the semis and Moline garnered four for Saturday's action.

The Maple Leafs currently sit third in the team race with 106 points, 15 points in front of the fifth-place Rams. The Maroons have piled up 73 points so far, good for seventh. United Township, with no wrestlers in the semis, are in 18th place with 30 points.

Zachary Montez (132) claimed two pins and Tim Stohl (220) recorded a pair of bonus point wins for Geneseo.

Moline's unbeaten Noah Tapia (145) notched three first-period pins to get into the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Maroons' below .500 wrestler at 126 in Kayden Serrano upended 25-match winner Payton Ferrill of Morton, 16-12.

Riverdale's heavy hitters in Dean Wainwright (106), Brock Smith (138), Collin Altensey (160) and Alex Watson (170) totaled nine bonus point wins.

United Township had three wrestlers reach the quarterfinals, but all suffered setbacks to drop to the wrestlebacks.