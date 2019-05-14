Boys soccer
Pleasant Valley clinches MAC share: Behind a hat trick from Jacob Holland, Pleasant Valley earned a share of the MAC title for the second straight season with a 10-0 win over Clinton.
Holland scored the first two goals of the night, both on headers, to get the Class 3A No. 4 Spartans (13-1, 8-0) going.
Bryce Rubel and Drew Guinn each added two goals while Zach Morel and Reece Spangler also scored for PV, which can clinch the outright title Thursday against Muscatine.
Girls soccer
Rock Island 5, Streator Township 1: Kayla Garcia scored four goals, three in the second half to lead Rock Island to a Class 2A regional semifinal win at Rock Island High School.
Orion-Sherrard United 8, Galesburg 0: Jamie Abbott scored four goals and Emily Teel added two as Orion-Sherrard United won a Class 2A regional semifinal, setting up a match with Rock Island Saturday at 10 a.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Moline 0: Zoie Langlois and Molly Sutter both scored as Bradley-Bouronnais beat Moline a Class 3A regional semifinal. Moline finishes the season 11-7-3.
Normal Community West 5, United Township 0: Arya Gandhi scored twice as Normal Community West beat United Township in a Class 3A regional semifinal.
Geneseo 9, LaSalle-Peru 0: Geneseo won a Class 2A regional semifinal to advance to a regional final Friday against Morris at LaSalle-Peru.
Softball
Rockridge 4, Annawan-Wethersfield 1: It wasn't the prettiest or the most dominating win the defending Class 2A state champions were looking for, but Rockridge kept its repeat hopes alive with a 4-1 semifinal win over Annawan-Wethersfield.
Trailing 4-0 in the sixth inning, the Titans loaded the bases with no outs against Rockets' starting pitcher Lexi Hines.
In that key moment of the game, Rockridge coach John Nelson turned to his senior standout Amelia Thomas, who also celebrated her 18th birthday on Tuesday.
A-W scored its only run on a fielder's choice before Thomas struck out two batters to end the threat en route to the win.
Lea Kendall finished 3-for-3 with an inside the park home run for the top-seeded Rockets (27-6), which scored two runs in the second and third innings. Rockridge had just one single after the third inning. Brittney Litton's two hits led A-W (11-13).
Mercer County 3, Kewanee 0: Mercer County softball continues to play into new territory for the program, winning its 2A Knoxville Regional semifinal matchup with Kewanee by a 3-0 final.
A leadoff home run by Maggie Harrison helped fuel the early momentum for the Golden Eagles and starting pitcher Dani Hagens, who notched her 20th win of the season following the shutout.
Mercer County (21-10) extended its program-best win total and will play top-seeded Rockridge on Friday with a shot at its first regional title.
— Drake Lansman, dlansman@qconline.com