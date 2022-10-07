PREP REPORT: Pleasant Valley fifth after first day of state golf tournament

Girls tennis

Maroons, Leafs lead qualifiers: Moline singles players Karenna Zemick and Zayda Graham, seeded first and third respectively, and a pair of Geneseo doubles teams are among semifinalists following the first day of competition at the Western Big Six Championships at Quincy.

Zemick and Graham will be joined in Saturday's semifinal round by Rock Island Alleman's second-seeded Kate Rector and fifth seed Ellie Aitken of Sterling, who advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Anne Rouse of Alleman.

The Maple Leafs' second-seeded Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach advanced with a pair of straight set victories while Tessa Wilebski and Aubrey Brumbaugh moved on with a a 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 victory. Both teams will face Quincy entries in the semifinals.

Moline and Quincy share the top spot in the team race after the opening rounds of competition with 10 points apiece. Alleman and Geneseo share third with eight.

Boys golf

Spartans in fifth after opening day: If Pleasant Valley High School's boys golf team is going to claim its first state championship, it will have to rally to do so.

The Spartans opened the 36-hole tournament Friday with a 309 total at Elmcrest Country Country Club in Cedar Rapids, seven shots back of leader Waukee. Indianola and Johnston are tied for second place at 304 and defending champion Cedar Falls is fourth at 306.

PV has been state runner-up in three of the last four seasons.

Sam Johnson, the Mississippi Athletic Conference and district medalist, led the Spartans with a 5-over 75. The senior had one birdie and six bogeys.

Assumption's Keaton Thissen also shot 75, which is tied for 10th in the individual competition. Thissen also recorded one birdie and six bogeys on his card.

PV received 77s from Jack Blackwell and Connor Borbeck along with an 80 from Owen Wright. North Scott's John Dobbe opened with an 86.

Cedar Falls' Owen Sawyer is the individual leader with an even-par 70.

The final round is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Leafs' Moore shares first: Geneseo junior Hayden Moore is in a five-way tie for first place in medalist competition after the first day of competition at the Illinois Class 2A boys state golf tournament.

Moore carded a 1-over 72 in his first 18 holes of competition at the Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Ill.

Heading in Saturday's final 18 holes he shares the lead with Charles Davenport of Lisle Benet, Jacob Lutzke of Carmel, River Stilley of Benton and Wade Schacht of Champaign Central.

Galesburg's Jason Runbom is in a tie for ninth, three strokes off the lead after an opening round 75.

Girls golf

Mirocha sixth in 1A: Kewanee senior Mya Mirocha finished the first day of competition at the Illinois 1A state tournament five strokes off the lead.

Mirocha carded a 2-over par 74 to sit alone in sixth place in competition at Red Tail Run in Decatur, Ill., where Ella Greenberg of Rockford Boylan andd Madelyn Young of Mount Carmel lead the field after posting 18-hole totals of 69.

Orion senior Sofia Fernandez is in a tie for 24th after shooting an 80 and Rockridge junior Hannah Graves is tied for 48th with an opening-round 90.

Boys soccer

Rams roll: Aiden Sensabaugh scored all four goals as Riverdale rolled to a 4-1 victory over Princeton in the opening round of the Illinois 1A regional boys soccer tournament.

The Rams advance to face top-seeded Mendota in a second-round game hosted by Rock Island Alleman on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Cross country

Anderson, Coulter make it 3-peats: Annawan-Wethersfield junior Kennady Anderson won her third Lincoln Trail Conference individual cross country title Thursday afternoon at Midland Golf Club outside Kewanee.

Anderson covered the three-mile race in 18 minutes, 42 seconds — eight seconds faster than runner-up Eden Mueller of Mercer County. Ridgewood freshman Emily Downing was third in 18:57.

Ridgewood, with three runners in the top seven, edged Mercer County for the title, 52-56. Miranda Reed was fifth and Kendra Downing took seventh for the Spartans.

On the boys side, Mercer County's Derek Coulter collected his third straight LTC individual crown. He finished in 16:20, about 20 seconds in front of Princeville's Joey Bosch.

Mercer County won the team title on a tiebreaker. The Golden Eagles tied Princeville for the top spot with 30 points, but Jack McKnight, Mercer County's sixth runner, was five places better than Princeville's sixth finisher.