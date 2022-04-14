Prep report: PV, Bettendorf and North Scott girls notch MAC soccer wins

Girls soccer

Pleasant Valley 5, Davenport Central 0: Morgan Russmann got a hat trick and Pleasant Valley notched its fourth straight win with the victory over the Blue Devils.

Russmann and Bria Martell blitzed Davenport Central early, with Russmann getting the scoring going with a goal assisted by Camryn Woods in the seventh minute. Martell scored an unassisted goal two minutes later and then Russmann made it 3-0 one minute after Martell's goal off assists from Addie Kerkhoff and Woods.

Russmann had an unassisted goal and Landry Tucker scored off a pass from Brynn Krafka in the second half to complete the Pleasant Valley scoring.

PV out-shot Central 27-1, including 17-1 on goal. Addie Ford made 12 saves for Central.

The Spartans improved to 5-2 on the season, a perfect 4-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Central fell to 3-3, 2-2 in the MAC.

Bettendorf 10, Central DeWitt 0: Peyton Markham tallied a hat trick for Bettendorf Thursday against Central DeWitt.

Teammate Avery Horner did her one better.

Horner scored four goals, two in each half as the Bulldogs cruised to the Mississippi Athletic Conference win over the Sabers.

Carson Bohonek, who had two first-half goals, gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with a first-minute goal off an assist from Horner before Horner scored one of her own to make it 2-0 in just the third minute.

Jordan Martens also scored for Bettendorf.

Bettendorf moved to 4-2 on the season, 2-2 in MAC play. Central DeWitt fell to 1-3, 0-2 in conference.

North Scott 2, Davenport North 0: Emma Jouran had 22 saves for Davenport North as the Wildcats offense failed to find the net on a windy night Thursday.

The loss dropped Davenport North to 0-5, 0-3 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play. They will host Bettendorf on Tuesday.

North Scott got its second conference win of the season, moving to 2-1 in MAC play and 2-3 overall. The Lancers will take on Dubuque Wahlert on Saturday.

Dunlap 4, Geneseo 2: Geneseo rallied twice in the second half to tie Thursday's game against Dunlap, but each time the Eagles responded as the Leafs dropped the nonconference matchup.

Sammi Cenek scored Dunlap's first three goals, including the only goal of the first half. She also scored after Geneseo tied the match at 1-1 and then again at 2-2.

The loss was the second in a row for the Maple Leafs (6-3), who will try to get back on the winning track when the visit Quincy on Tuesday in a Western Big 6 Conference matchup.

Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 2, Linn-Mar 1: Pleasant Valley kept its unbeaten season going with a nonconference win over Linn-Mar Thursday.

The victory moved the Spartans to 4-0 on the season. Pleasant Valley will next travel to Davenport Central for a MAC matchup on Tuesday.

Clinton 3, Prince of Peace 2: Clinton got a pair of goals from Zach Connell as it beat its crosstown rivals from Prince of Peace Thursday.

Juan Anguiano also had a goal and an assist for the River Kings, who led 2-1 at halftime.

Clinton, which improved to 2-5, will return to MAC action Monday against Davenport West.

Prince of Peace, 3-3, will look to rebound Monday against Tipton.

Iowa City Liberty 3, North Scott 0: North Scott couldn't hand the Iowa City Liberty Lightning their first loss of the season, falling in the nonconference game.

The Lancers fall to 3-3 on the season. They next take on Davenport North on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0