Prep report: PV, Bettendorf record MAC girls basketball wins

Girls basketball

Pleasant Valley 58, Muscatine 21: Reagan Pagniano paced Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley single-handedly Friday night, outscoring Muscatine into the final quarter as the Spartans won the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Muscatine High School.

Pagniano finished with 18 through three periods. Musccatine’s Ysabel Lerma hit a 3-pointer midway through the final frame for Muscatine’s 18th point to match Pagniano.

Halle Vice added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in the PV (2-0, 2-0 MAC) win. The Spartans even let off the gas pedal in the second half, scoring only 14 points after the intermission.

Lerma and Jazmeriah Jones shared the Muscatine (1-2, 1-1 MAC) high mark with five points each.

Bettendorf 60, Davenport West 17: Lillie Petersen had 14 points and Faith Furness finished with nine as Bettendorf built a 30-point halftime lead in getting its first conference win of the season.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1) led 16-1 after the opening quarter and saw the margin swell to 38-8 at halftime. Bettendorf was 17 of 22 at the foul line.

Sydney Westerhof had five points to lead West.

Boys basketball

Sterling 59, Alleman 24: Setting an aggressive tone from the start, Sterling jumped out to a big lead early on and never looked back in a Western Big 6 Conference win over Alleman on Friday night at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Sterling scored the game’s first 14 points, then scored 13 more after the Pioneers got on the board with a pair of Lincoln Dorsey free throws with 1:19 left in the first quarter to turn the WB6 opener into a rout.

Sterling (4-1, 1-0 WB6) spread the wealth on offense, as Lucas Austin, Andre Klaver and JP Schilling all scored in double-digits, and Cameron O’Brien added eight points off the bench. A dozen Warriors recorded a stat in the game, and 14 of them saw some playing time.

Alleman finished the first half with one basket — a 3 by Dorsey with 2:40 left in the second quarter — and just 13 shots compared to 19 turnovers.

Dorsey led Alleman with 12 points to go with four rebounds, and Ethan Georlett had six points and three boards. DJ Baker had two points and eight rebounds, while Brendon Johannes chipped in four rebounds and two blocks.

Assumption 56, Dubuque Wahlert 49: Assumption kicked off its season with a home win over Wahlert on Friday night. The Knights open conference play Tuesday night at home against North Scott.

Central DeWitt 51, Northeast 34: Despite missing a couple of its regulars, Central DeWitt opened the season with a nonconference road win over Northeast.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52, Davenport North 46: Jefferson made a 10-point halftime lead hold up Friday night in a home victory over North. The Wildcats drop to 0-2 heading into Tuesday's league opener at Pleasant Valley.

Dubuque Hempstead 69, Clinton 59: Hempstead coach Damon Rogers picked up his first win as the school's varsity coach with a victory over Clinton.

Wrestling

Bulldogs send four to quarters: The Bettendorf High School wrestling team advanced four wrestlers to the quarterfinals at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational in Coralville on Friday night.

Jake Knight (113 pounds), TJ Koester (120), Jayce Luna (132) and Cooper Agosta (182) will wrestle in Saturday morning's quarterfinal round.

Koester and Agosta each had a pair of pins Friday while Knight had pin and a technical fall. Luna won by technical fall and decision.

In the girls portion of the meet, the Bulldogs' Taylor Strief (110) finished in third place while Illesia Carter (105) and Erin Hill (130) each placed fourth. Lauren Rogalla (115) placed fifth.

PV has five in quarters at Indee: The Pleasant Valley High School wrestling team has five wrestlers in the gold championship bracket after the opening day of the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational.

Duncan Harn (132), Holden Willett (138), Jack Miller (152), Caden McDermott (170) and Rusty VanWetzinga (220) each went undefeated on the day.

Harn had three bonus-point wins as did Miller. Willett recorded two falls and a decision.