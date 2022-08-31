Prep report: PV captures invite title at Emeis

Boys golf

Spartans win Assumption Invite: Spurred by two of the top five finishers, the Pleasant Valley High School boys golf team clipped Central DeWitt for the team title at the Assumption Invitational on Wednesday at Emeis Golf Course.

Owen Wright and Sam Johnson each turned in a 74 for the Spartans, who finished with a 306 total. Central DeWitt, led by Max Froeschle's 73, compiled a 308 in the 11-team field.

North Scott was third at 315 and Bettendorf placed fourth at 323.

Burlington's Tomas Rascon, North Scott's John Dobbe and Froeschle each shot 1-over par 73s. Rascon was the medalist based on cardback.

Connor Borbeck had 78 and Andrew Tillman posted 80 to round out PV's low four.