IOWA CITY — The Pleasant Valley and Clinton girls tennis teams saw their hopes of a state championship vanish Tuesday afternoon at the University of Hawkeye Tennis Complex.
PV, the Mississippi Athletic Conference and regional champions, dropped a 5-1 Class 2A quarterfinal dual to Cedar Falls. Clinton, meanwhile, suffered a 5-0 loss to Iowa City West in the quarterfinals.
Both duals were moved indoors because of inclement weather.
The Spartans (10-1) were vying for a fifth straight trip to the semifinal round, but ran into a daunting task against a Cedar Falls team which has won 17 of its 18 duals this year. Ramya Subramaniam was PV's lone winner at No. 4 singles.
Iowa City West (18-0) needed less than two hours to defeat Clinton.
PV and Clinton have individuals competing in the 2A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday in Bettendorf.
Cedar Falls and Iowa City West advance to the state team semifinals June 1 at the Prairie Ridge Complex in Ankeny.
Girls soccer
North Scott 4, Central 0: The Class 2A No. 11 Lancers (10-7, 5-4) posted their eighth shutout of the season with a win over the Blue Devils (5-7, 4-5) on Senior Night at The Pitch.
North 4, Clinton 2: Davenport North closed out its season with three wins in its last four games, finishing 6-11, 3-6 in the conference. Clinton enters the postseason 6-10, 1-8.
Bettendorf at West, postponed: The two MAC programs had their match called off Tuesday because of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Softball
Geneseo regional postponed: Geneseo’s regional semifinal contest against Metamora was moved to today at 4:30 p.m. in Chillicothe due to poor weather.