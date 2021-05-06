Prep report: PV in control in MAC tennis meet

Boys tennis
PV dominates: Pleasant Valley had the No. 1 seed in all nine divisions of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament and all nine easily advanced to the finals on the opening day of the tournament.
With 18 team points, the Spartans have a commanding lead over Bettendorf (9.5), North Scott (9) and Assumption (8) with only the finals and third-place matches yet to be played.
In addition to PV’s nine finalists, six other teams have at least one entry in the finals. Assumption has three, North Scott two and Bettendorf, Central DeWitt, Clinton and Davenport West one apiece.
Boys Soccer
Pleasant Valley 5, North 1: Alex Hunter got Pleasant Valley off to a fast start with an early goal and the Spartans continued on from there to defeat Davenport North.
Justin Ancelet, Jack Roemer, Bryce Rybel and Rhys Ward also scored for PV, which retained a share of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The Spartans are 12-3, 6-1 in league play, while North dropped to 5-6, 2-5.
Muscatine 1, Bettendorf 0: Miles Melendez scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick with about 25 minutes remaining as the Muskies prevailed in a battle of Mississippi Athletic Conference contenders.
Bettendorf, which launched 19 shots, also had a penalty kick opportunity in the first half but missed.
Muscatine stayed tied for first with Pleasant Valley at 6-1 (8-3 overall) while Bettendorf fell to 5-2, 10-3.
Central 7, West 0: The dynamic duo of Nathan Hummel and Enrique Diaz teamed up to help Davenport Central to an easy defeat of its crosstown rival.
Hummel scored four goals and added an assist while Diaz compiled two goals and three assist for the Blue Devils (6-6 overall, 4-3 MAC).
Diaz scored the first two goals, one on an assist from Hummel and another on an assist by Lucas George, as the Devils built a 3-0 halftime lead.
Girls soccer
Geneseo 2, United Township 1: Geneseo edged into a half-game lead in the Western Big 6 standings by defeating the Panthers. The Maple Leafs are now 3-0 in league play while UT is 1-3.
Moline 4, Central 0: Moline came out on top in a rare cross-river matchup, improving its season record to 4-3. Davenport Central dropped to 3-7.
Baseball
Galesburg 5-2, Moline 3-3: Conner Schimmel pitched a complete game in the second game as the Maroons salvaged a split of their Western Big 6 doubleheader with Galesburg.
Schimmel scattered seven hits and allowed just two unearned runs in handing the Silver Streaks their first conference defeat. His brother Ryne and Seamus Boyle each had a pair of hits to pace the Moline offense.
Camdon Anderson allowed just two hits and recorded 12 strikeouts in six innings as Galesburg won the first game of the twin bill.
The Silver Streaks took advantage of Moline errors to score three runs in the third inning and grab an early 4-1 lead. Boyle doubled for one of Moline’s two hits and drove in two of the three runs.
United Township 1-4 Geneseo 0-0: UT swept a Western Big 6 doubleheader, following a 1-0 walk-off victory in the opener by scoring all of its runs in the second inning to claim a 4-2 decision in the nightcap.
Pitching and defense dominated in an opener that was scoreless until Ethan Harrison deposited a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh into shallow left field to score David Jaramillo with the game’s lone run.
The bloop single brought Jaramillo home from second after he reached on a one-out error and stole second as Maple Leafs starting pitcher Charlie Rice recorded his 10th strikeout of the game for the second out of the inning.
Rice limited UT to three hits, the same number Geneseo collected off of Panthers pitchers Davian Vallejo and Alex LeMaster, who combined to strike out five in the shutout victory.
Softball
Geneseo 4-1, United Township 3-6: Geneseo returned to its winning form in the opener, holding off a late Panther rally to prevail 4-3, but the hosts seized the momentum with five runs in the first two innings of the nightcap and cruised to a 6-1 win to earn a split.
The second-game loss dropped the Leafs (8-2) to 3-2 in the Western Big 6, putting them two games behind conference co-leaders Rock Island and Sterling.
In the second game, senior pitcher and Alleman transfer Rachael Winkel picked up her first win in a Panther uniform. She took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before the Leafs' Lauryn Wildermuth singled to break up that bid. Winkel's shutout was denied by Maya Bieneman's sixth-inning RBI single.
Wrestling
Rock Island 51, Alleman 24: Rock Island took advantage of seven forfeits and received outstanding performances from Aime Iranyibutse at 145 pounds and Andrew Marquez at 220 pounds to win the match at Don Morris Gymnasium.
Alleman is operating at half-strength because of injuries and mandated quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure by some members of his team.
Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick won the first match of the evening at 106 pounds with a pin at 28 seconds into the first period over Rock Island’s Rebecca Ferguson to give Alleman its only lead of the meet at 6-0. Forfeits followed for the Rocks at 113, 120, 126, 132 and 138 pounds to put Rock Island ahead, 30-6.
Geneseo 54, Sterling 11: Geneseo claimed the victory in the dual, which was contested outdoors on the mats on Bob Reade Field.
Junior Anthony Montez took a 4-2 decision at 145 pounds over Maurio Garcia, fighting back from down 2-0 after the first period. Geneseo 220-pounder Tim Stohl aso stood out, pinning UT’s Javi Luna in three minutes, 59 seconds.
Moline 66, United Township: Moline had an easy time rolling to victory over its rival.
The Maroons will travel to Oswego on Saturday for duals against Glenbard North and Oswego.