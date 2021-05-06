Prep report: PV in control in MAC tennis meet

Schimmel scattered seven hits and allowed just two unearned runs in handing the Silver Streaks their first conference defeat. His brother Ryne and Seamus Boyle each had a pair of hits to pace the Moline offense.

Camdon Anderson allowed just two hits and recorded 12 strikeouts in six innings as Galesburg won the first game of the twin bill.

The Silver Streaks took advantage of Moline errors to score three runs in the third inning and grab an early 4-1 lead. Boyle doubled for one of Moline’s two hits and drove in two of the three runs.

United Township 1-4 Geneseo 0-0: UT swept a Western Big 6 doubleheader, following a 1-0 walk-off victory in the opener by scoring all of its runs in the second inning to claim a 4-2 decision in the nightcap.

Pitching and defense dominated in an opener that was scoreless until Ethan Harrison deposited a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh into shallow left field to score David Jaramillo with the game’s lone run.

The bloop single brought Jaramillo home from second after he reached on a one-out error and stole second as Maple Leafs starting pitcher Charlie Rice recorded his 10th strikeout of the game for the second out of the inning.