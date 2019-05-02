Track and field
Willkomm wins RVC titles: Two years ago, Jake Willkomm wasn’t even on the Durant boys track team. His sophomore year, however, he decided to give the sport a chance, hoping it would help him improve as a football player.
Now, Willkomm is a River Valley Conference Champion in two events.
The Durant junior started Thursday’s conference meet in Camanche by winning the long jump with a leap of 20-04 ½. A few hours later, he set a personal record in the open 200 with a 23.26 to win the event.
“It just feels good to go home with two medals,” Willkomm said. “We have districts next week so I’m looking forward to that.”
In the long jump, Willkomm entered the day hoping to break 20 feet, knowing that would give him a good chance to win the event. His 20-04 ½ topped Northeast’s Dawson Stoll by 2.5 inches.
For the West Liberty boys, it was the relays the carried the day. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Will Esmoil, Sam Gingerich, Seth Feldman and Austin McMichael won the event in 1:01.20, just 0.4 seconds faster than Tipton.
Esmoil, McMichael, Feldman and Coy Ruess teamed up to win the 1,600 distance medley relay in 3:43.01 for the Comets.
On the girls side, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt and Averi Goodale tied for first in the long jump with a 16-00. Goodale reached that distance on her first jump in the final round, setting a new personal record. Moments later, Daufeldt tied her teammate by jumping the same distance.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Boys tennis
PV takes Day 1 lead at MAC championships: The Spartans did not drop a set in advancing all six singles players and all three doubles teams to the finals at the Mississippi Athletic Conference championships Thursday.
Pleasant Valley competitors dropped just 12 games in building an 18-16 lead over Bettendorf in the team standings with the finals and third-place matches to be played today.
The Bulldogs came up just shy of matching PV, with four singles players and all three doubles teams reaching the finals and the remaining singles players reaching the third-place match.
At No. 1 singles, Spartan senior Justin Sehlin, who beat Clinton's Andrew Brisch 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, will face Davenport Central's Mike Miniter, who edged Bettendorf's Yash Singh 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
Pleasant Valley's Nathan Wong and Bettendorf's Jozef Porubcin will battle it out for the No. 2 singles title.
In doubles, Singh and Porubcin will face off against PV's Wong and Jake Dolphin for the No. 1 title.
Boys soccer
Pleasant Valley 4, Davenport North 0: Jacob Holland scored two late goals and the Spartans shut out the Wildcats on Thursday.
The victory extends PV's winning streak to 10 games and keeps them atop the MAC at 10-1, 6-0. The Spartans have yet to allow a goal in conference play.
The loss evens drops North to 8-4, 3-3.
Brennan Sarver got PV on the scoreboard with the only goal of the first half and Jack Donahue's header increased the lead to 2-0.
Burlington 1, Clinton 0: A goal in the last minute of overtime kept the River Kings from notching their first MAC win of the season as they fell to the Grayhounds on Thursday.
Clinton fell to 2-8, 0-6 with the loss. Burlington improved to 2-7, 2-5.