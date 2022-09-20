PREP REPORT: PV, Muscatine, North Scott volleyball net sweeps

Volleyball

Pleasant Valley 3, Clinton 0: The Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team kept its share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead with Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Clinton.

The Spartans (16-3, 5-0 MAC) had a balanced offensive attack in the sweep. Halle Vice led PV with 11 kills while Chloe Cline (seven service aces) and Emily Goodpaster had nine each. They were set up by Siena Roethler’s 29 assists. Molly Albrecht had a team-high 10 digs as Goodpaster added eight.

Senior Makayla Howard led Clinton (5-9, 3-2 MAC) in kills (12), digs (nine), aces (two) and blocks (two). Senior Rylee Wisor dished out 19 assists.

Muscatine 3, Davenport North 0: The Class 5A No. 13 Muscatine Muskies fended off several runs over the first two sets by hosting Davenport North High School, repeatedly denying the Wildcats a chance to win a set. Muscatine then cruised in the third set for the 25-23, 26-24, 25-12 sweep in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Muscatine (10-5, 2-3 MAC) had juniors Brylee Seaman and Hannah Jansen share the team lead in kills with seven apiece. The match high went to North's Addison Miller, who ended with nine for the Wildcats (3-9, 2-3 MAC).

Avery Schroeder led the match with 19 assists while adding the Muskie high in digs with 18. The junior also chipped in half of Muscatine's four aces.

North setter Kamryn Becker had 16 assists in the loss while Wildcats libero Zelly Muhammad had 19 digs and Hope Clark went for five aces.

The Wildcats tried to pull it to a set apiece in the second by taking a 12-11 lead. The set featured ties at 14, 16, 23 and 24 before the Muskies took it.

North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0: Syndey Skarich slammed down 13 kills to lead the North Scott Lady Lancers to Tuesday’s 25-10, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of hosting Central DeWitt in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

Skarich had plenty of help up front as sophomore Abby Hayes put down eight kills and the senior trio of Lauren Golinghorst, Madolyn Lewis and Nora Ralfs each had six kills. Junior Emma Schermerhorn logged 17 assists in the match with Ralfs dishing up nine and junior Kaci Johnson eight as the 19-3 Lancers moved their MAC-leading record to 4-0.

Central DeWitt dropped its record to 5-12, 0-2 in the league.

Sterling at Alleman: Because of the excessive heat on Tuesday, the Western Big 6 Conference match between Sterling and Alleman was moved to Wednesday evening at the Don Morris Gym.

Boys soccer

Geneseo 2, Sterling 1: With all the scoring done in the first half, the Geneseo High School boys’ soccer team held on for a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling Tuesday evening at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling.

— Staff report