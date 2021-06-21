Prep report: PV remains unbeaten with sweep of Clinton

Baseball
Pleasant Valley 4-8, Clinton 0-2: Pleasant Valley pitchers allowed just five hits over 14 innings on Monday evening as the top-ranked Spartans swept a home Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill against Clinton.
PV (16-0, 10-0 MAC) won the opener behind the combined two-hitter of starter Seth Clausen and Barrett Lindmark. Alex Clemons, AJ Bynum and Alex Melvin combined for a three-hitter in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Spartans opened with a three-spot in the first inning and added a single tally in the third. The Spartans out-hit the River Kings 9-2 as Lindmark was 4 for 4 with a run scored. Clemons drove in all four Spartans runs. Clausen allowed both hits in his four innings of work as he walked three and struck out eight. Lindmark pitched three perfect innings, striking out two.
Lindmark and Ryan Mumey each had two hits to pace the 10-hit attack in Game 2 when Mumey and Clausen each drove in two runs.
Muscatine 17-8, Bettendorf 7-6: Despite giving up three runs in the first inning and trailing through four, the Muscatine Muskies exploded for a 10-run victory in the first game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball twinbill in Bettendorf. Muscatine pulled out a two-run win in the nightcap to complete the sweep.
The Muskies exploded for 15 runs in their final three at-bats in the opener after trailing 4-2 through four innings.
The offensive standouts were many for the Muskies, who out-hit the Bulldogs 16-11. Doug Custis went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored from the No. 2 spot in the batting order. No. 9 batter Reed Ulses was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. And just about everyone else in between contributed to the victory in which 10 players scored, eight had hits, and seven drove in runs.
Bettendorf leadoff batter Zach Garton led his team’s attack with a 4-for-4 effort that included scoring three runs and driving in one. Klayton Bolkema and Jacob Ripple each drove in two runs.
Muscatine improved to 14-6 overall, 7-3 in MAC. Bettendorf fell to 5-14, 1-9 in conference play.
Softball
Bettendorf 4-1, Muscatine 3-9: Bettendorf took the opening game from second-ranked Muscatine on Monday, but the Muskies responded with a quick start in the nightcap to salvage a conference split.
In the Bettendorf (14-8, 7-1 MAC) win, the top four hitters in the Bulldog lineup produced the lion’s share of the offense.
Senior Sophia DelVecchio drove in two with a base hit as part of the Bulldogs’ three-run fifth that proved to be the difference. Brooklyn Teerlinck drove in the other Bettendorf run in the frame as Bre Caffery, Ellie Erpelding and Brooke Magistrelli crossed the plate.
Caffery, a sophomore outfielder, went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot for Bettendorf in Game 1.
Muscatine pitcher Maura Chalupa silenced Bettendorf in Game 2. Rylie Moss ended Game 2 4-for-4, leading off the bottom of the first with a triple and run scored. She would score two more in the second game.
Avarie Eagle homered for the Muskies (20-3, 9-3) in the nightcap.
Davenport Assumption 3-4, Central DeWitt 0-2: The Davenport Assumption Knights took different routes to victories in Monday's sweep of visiting Central DeWitt in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the St. Vincent's Center.
In the opener, the Knights scored all three runs in the first inning and held on. In the nightcap, three runs in the sixth did the trick as the Sabers scored once in the first and once in the seventh.
In the opener, Bella Nigey pitched a three-hitter, allowing only three singles, while striking out 11. Maddie Loken, Sydney Roe and Katie Anderson all drove in runs for the Knights, who scored twice in the first and once in the second. Both Anna Wohlers and Roe collected two hits each as the Knights totaled nine base knocks.
Helen Sons came up with the RBI single in the sixth that started that rally, delivering what proved to be the game-winning run. Six Knights each had one hit with Wohlers and Lauren Loken also driving in runs. The Sabers made the most of their hits, using two of their three hits to score twice off winning pitcher Lea Maro. Nigey came in in the seventh to record the save.
Pleasant Valley 15-16, Clinton 1-2: The short drive resulted in some quick work for the Pleasant Valley High School softball team that destroyed Clinton in Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex. The first game ended after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Kasey Kane drove in four runs, Reagan Hassel drove in three and Sophia Lindquist drove in a pair in the opening-game victory as Lindquist recorded the one-hitter.
Jessi Meyer drove in three in the nightcap as Lindquist (3 for 5), Hassel and Jessie Clemons each drove in two runs.
Davenport North 11-10, Davenport Central 0-1: It was an enjoyable senior night for the Davenport North Wildcats as they swept winless cross-town rival Central 11-0 and 10-1 Monday in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
North (17-9) has now won six in a row. Central dropped to 0-17.
Yanna Roberts (4 for 4) and Ivy Wilmington (3 for 3) led North's 16-hit attack in the opener as pitchers Morgan Newmyer and Cristal Baker checked the Blue Devils on three singles.
In the nightcap, the bottom of the order did most of the offensive damage. Wilmington and Jordan Burch had identical lines of 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs each. Central had nine hits in that game, with Katie Hickenbottom going 3 for 4.