Prep report: PV remains unbeaten with sweep of Clinton

Caffery, a sophomore outfielder, went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot for Bettendorf in Game 1.

Muscatine pitcher Maura Chalupa silenced Bettendorf in Game 2. Rylie Moss ended Game 2 4-for-4, leading off the bottom of the first with a triple and run scored. She would score two more in the second game.

Avarie Eagle homered for the Muskies (20-3, 9-3) in the nightcap.

Davenport Assumption 3-4, Central DeWitt 0-2: The Davenport Assumption Knights took different routes to victories in Monday's sweep of visiting Central DeWitt in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the St. Vincent's Center.

In the opener, the Knights scored all three runs in the first inning and held on. In the nightcap, three runs in the sixth did the trick as the Sabers scored once in the first and once in the seventh.

In the opener, Bella Nigey pitched a three-hitter, allowing only three singles, while striking out 11. Maddie Loken, Sydney Roe and Katie Anderson all drove in runs for the Knights, who scored twice in the first and once in the second. Both Anna Wohlers and Roe collected two hits each as the Knights totaled nine base knocks.