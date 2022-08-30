PREP REPORT: PV sweeps Muscatine

Volleyball

Pleasant Valley 3, Muscatine 0: Balance from both sides of the net keyed the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Muscatine Muskies on Tuesday evening.

Senior Chloe Kline led the Spartans (10-1, 2-0) with 12 kills and classmate Halle Vice added 10. Sophomore Abbie Staats came up with 14 defensive digs, junior Molly Albrecht lifted 11 and Vice 10. Senior Siena Roethler dished out 32 assists for the winners, who got six aces and two blocks from Cline.

Juniors Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig led Muscatine (0-2 MAC) with six and five kills, respectively.

Clinton 3, Central DeWitt 1: Clinton snapped Central DeWitt’s four-match win streak Tuesday evening, taking a very competitive 25-11, 20-25, 26-24 25-20 Mississippi Athletic Conference decision from the Sabers in Clinton.

Junior Isabelle Pierce led Central DeWitt (4-6, 0-1 MAC) with seven kills in the match and sophomore Remi Ruggeberg added five. Senior EmmaGrace Hartmann dished out 11 assists.

The River Queens moved to 3-2 on the season, 2-0 in MAC action.

Assumption 3, Davenport Central 0: Davenport Assumption High School’s volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack to upend Davenport Central 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match.

A.J. Schubert led the way with eight kills while Ellah Derrer had seven and Maggie Johnson and Dru Dorsey each had six. Sophomore setter Ellie Schubert dished out 34 assists and Lily VanSeveren paced the back row with 13 digs.

Stella Smith paced Central's offense with four kills. Addy Miguel compiled seven digs and Olivia Roberts finished with five.

Assumption moved to 3-2, 2-0 in the MAC while Central dropped to 0-2 overall and in the league.

Alleman 2, Ridgewood 0: The Alleman High School girls’ volleyball team rode a hot start to a 25-12, 25-20 non-conference victory over Ridgewood Tuesday evening in the Don Morris Gym.

Clair Hulke led the Pioneers with nine kills and Audrey Erickson followed with five. Megan Hulke dished out 15 assists for the Pioneers and Tyla Thomas came up with a team-high six digs to go with five from Iris Reynolds.

Boys soccer

United Township 2, Sterling 0: Second-half goals by Sai Thang and Adrian Hughes lifted the United Township High School boys’ soccer team to a 2-0 Western Big 6 Conference victory over hosting Sterling Tuesday evening. It was head coach Mooch King’s first Big 6 victory leading the program.

Ben Raymond assisted Thang’s goal in the 47th minute and Andrew King got the helper on Hughes’ goal in the 80th minute. UT (3-2, 1-0 Big 6) out-shot the Golden Warriors 9-4 as UT keeper Ismael Hernandez made four saves.

Alleman 1, Galesburg 0: Carter Dieterich scored the lone goal of the match, giving the Alleman High School boys a 1-0 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Galesburg to end a long league winless streak for the Pioneers.

Information in a tweet on the Alleman boys soccer account said that it was the Pioneers’ first Big 6 win in seven years.

Quincy 1, Rock Island 0: A goal late in the first half proved to be the difference Tuesday evening as the Rock Island High School boys soccer team came up empty in the long trip to Quincy. The Blue Devils prevailed 1-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference clash.

Quincy’s Carter Venvertloh scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute that moved the 4-1 Blue Devils to 2-0 in the Big 6 race. The match was Rock Island’s league opener.

— Staff report