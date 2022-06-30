Prep report: PV sweeps North Scott in softball

Softball

Pleasant Valley 2-10, North Scott 0-0: Class 5A eighth-ranked Pleasant Valley eliminated North Scott from conference title contention with a doubleheader sweep Thursday night in Eldridge.

Behind eight strikeouts and a two-hit shutout from Miah Townsend, the Spartans took the opener. PV (19-11, 12-4) scored both of its runs in the second inning. Ashley Hansen and Reagan Hassel each recorded two hits.

In Game 2, the Spartans busted the game open with a seven-run fifth inning. Mara McClimon doubled and knocked in three runs. Mary Paige Withers had three hits and two RBIs to back winning pitcher Kaitlyn Merkel.

North Scott (22-8, 12-4) falls three games in back of league-leading Muscatine with just one MAC doubleheader remaining.

Muscatine 1-10, Central DeWitt 0-0: Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine inched closer to a Mississippi Athletic Conference title Thursday night with a road sweep over Central DeWitt.

Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa combined on the shutout in the opener while Chalupa pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the nightcap.

Brylee Seaman generated the only run in the opener. She singled to start the seventh, advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on Karly Ricketts' ground out.

In Game 2, Muscatine (29-2, 15-1 MAC) received two hits apiece from Kyleia Salyars, Kaitlyn Haag and Elsie Lewis. The Muskies hold a one-game conference lead over Bettendorf heading into Tuesday night's league finale at North Scott.

Central DeWitt pitcher Paige Owens limited the Muskies to just four hits in the opener.

Davenport North 13-6, Davenport West 10-8: North pieced together four multiple-run innings and smacked 16 hits to win the opening game of Thursday's league doubleheader. West retaliated with a win in the nightcap.

Layla Muhammad and Lauren Durst each had three hits for the Wildcats in Game 1. Allison Boynton drove in five runs for North (11-20, 6-10) which prevailed despite five errors.

Aubrey Gradin homered and knocked in three runs for West in Game 1. Abbey Smith had three hits and three RBIs for the Falcons (17-17, 5-11) in Game 2.

Davenport Central 8, Clinton 1: Central picked up its first conference win in four years Thursday afternoon with a road win over Clinton.

It was Central's first MAC victory since beating Davenport North midway through the 2018 season, a span of 72 games.

A result was not available on Game 2.

Baseball

Davenport North 7-13, Muscatine 6-2: Nolan Mosier delivered a single in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the winning rule in the opening game of Thursday night's doubleheader at Ken Kaul Field.

North made it a sweep with a five-inning rout in the nightcap.

Xavier Lerma had a pair of doubles for the Muskies to led 4-3 in the fifth inning, but eighth-grader Bryce Pauley had a two-run double to tie the game and Cody Baumer put North ahead with a run-scoring single.

Muscatine tied the game in the seventh before North won it in the bottom half despite stranding 14 runners on base.

Klayton Bolkema was 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs in the doubleheader.

Clinton 23-9, Bettendorf 13-6: For the third time in two weeks, Clinton scored at least 20 runs in a game.

Ian Thomas had three hits in the first three innings for the River Kings, who also scored 20 runs in a game against Muscatine and Davenport West last week.

Addison Binnie picked up the win on the mound for Clinton in Game 2. The River Kings clobbered four home runs in the doubleheader and finished in sole possession of third place in the MAC at 13-5.

Davenport Central 4-1, Davenport West 3-2: In a relatively low-scoring MAC doubleheader Thursday, city rivals Central and West managed to split.

Marshal McDermott had a double and drove in two runs to aid the Blue Devils in the opener. In the nightcap, West scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and received two hits from Brady Hansen.

Ashton Hazelett picked up the win on the mound for the Falcons.

