PREP REPORT: PV volleyball sweeps Muscatine

Girls volleyball
Quincy 2, Alleman 0: The Alleman volleyball team pushed hosting Quincy in Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference match, but came up short in a 25-19, 25-19 loss to the Blue Devils.
Claire Hulke led Alleman with five kills, Colleen Kenney logged 17 digs to go with three kills and Anne VanDeHeede dished out 16 assists.
Pleasant Valley 3, Muscatine 0: Pleasant Valley kept its share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead with an easy 25-11, 25-13, 25-6 victory over hosting Muscatine Tuesday.
The win moved the Spartans to 5-1, 3-0 MAC and dropped the Muskies to 7-3, 1-2 MAC.
Chloe Kline and Halle Vice led the victorious Spartans with 10 and eight kills, respectively, and Arra Cottrell and Emily Goodpaster (eight digs) each added seven kills. Vice had a team-best four blocks and eight digs and Vice added two blocks. Senior Kora Ruff made the offense go with 29 assists as she also served up a pair of aces.
Hannah Jansen led Muscatine with four kills and added seven digs. Grace Bode led the Muskies with 10 digs and Ashlyn McGinnis posted 10 assists and five digs.
Assumption 3, Davenport Central 0: The Davenport Assumption Knights kept their share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Davenport Central on Tuesday.
Assumption moved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in league play to remain tied for the MAC lead with Pleasant Valley. Central dropped to 1-5, 0-2.
Junior AJ Schubert was again at the heart of the Assumption attack, leading the Knights with 17 kills, three aces and two blocks. Carly Rolf set up 22 assists and came up with seven digs, a number matched by fellow senior Bri Gartner.
Central senior Noelle Smith had eight kills and three blocks
Clinton 3, Central DeWitt 0: In keeping with the theme of the night in Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball action, the Clinton River Queens logged a straight-set victory over Central DeWitt to post their first league victory of the season. The River Queens took the match by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20 in what turned out to be one of the most competitive gatherings in the league.
Hannah Palzkill led Central DeWitt (5-3, 1-2) with seven kills as Allie Meadows dished out 24 assists. Ava Morris (two blocks) and Taylor Veach led the Sabers with 13 and 12 digs, respectively.
The River Queens (3-8, 1-2 MAC) were led by Makayla Howard's 15 kills and Jamie Greenwalt's 30 assists. Avery Dohrn had 18 of Clinton's 55 digs in the match.
Boys soccer
Quincy 2, Moline 0: Another trip to Quincy resulted in another tough loss for the Moline High School boys soccer team as the hosting Blue Devils came away with a 2-0 victory in Western Big 6 Conference match. Quincy (3-2) retains a share of the league lead at 2-0 with Geneseo as Moline falls to 0-2 in WB6 action.