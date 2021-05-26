Prep report: PV wins interstate battle with Leafs

Riley Fuller pitched six strong innings for Moline, allowing only two hits but walking eight batters.

Softball

Moline 9, UT 4: Moline moved to 7-2 in the Western Big 6 and 11-5 overall with a victory over United Township (10-12, 5-6 Big 6).

Moline started the scoring in the top of the third with two runs, including an RBI single from Rachel Worley. United Township answered in the bottom of the frame as Hannah Jones scored on an error and Marilyn Boyer hit a two-RBI double. Hannah Malstrom hit an RBI single to score Boyer and the Panthers took a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Natalia Rivera hit a three-run home run to put the Maroons right back in the lead at 5-4. Brenna Ross hit a two-RBI double in the fifth and Sierra Marshall had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to clinch the win for Moline.

Moline 16, Quincy 1: Nathalia Rivera drove in four runs as Moline scored two or more runs in every inning on its way to a lopsided victory in its second game of the day.

Sierra Marshall added three RBI for the Maroons (12-5, 8-2 Big 6) and Jenna Sierra and Suzy Farren had two apiece with Sierra hitting the only home run of the game.