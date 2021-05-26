Prep report: PV wins interstate battle with Leafs

Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 1, Geneseo 0: Morgan Russmann scored the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute on an assist from Camryn Woods as Pleasant Valley won a rare interstate battle.
The Spartans (15-2) got off 20 shots in the game to just nine for Geneseo.
Assumption 14, Wapello 0: Davenport Assumption had no problem cruising past Wapello in the opening round of Class 1A play.
The Knights (12-5) will host Mediapolis, a 2-1 winner over West Liberty, in the second round Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Alleman 5, Sterling 1: Alleman remained in the hunt for a Western Big 6 title with a victory over Sterling.
The Pioneers are now 4-0-1 in league play and they take on first-place Geneseo (6-0) on Thursday.
Quincy 3, UT 1: It took Quincy more than five hours to get to East Moline due to bus trouble but the Blue Devils made it a worthwhile trip with a victory over United Township.
Wahlert 10, Maquoketa 0: Maquoketa had its season come to a crashing halt in the opening round of the Class 1A regional.
Dubuque Wahlert (9-6) now hosts Anamosa on Tuesday.
Anamosa 3, Tipton 1: Tipton’s inaugural soccer season ended with a loss in the opening round of the Class 1A Region 7 tournament.
The Tigers finished with a 5-9 record. Anamosa (5-11) advances to play Tuesday at Dubuque.
Marquette 5, Northeast 0: Bellevue Marquette got a goal from Elise Kilburg in just the second minute of the game and continued on to win its first-round Class 1A regional game.
Adessa Leibfried, Kalesia Deshaw, Juliana Penniston and Irelynd Sieverding also scored for Marquette.
Mid-Prairie 10, Columbus 0: Mid-Prairie upped its record to 11-5 with the lopsided win and now must face No. 15-ranked Solon on Tuesday.
Baseball
Moline 8, Sterling 3: The top three batters in the Moline batting order combined for seven hits and five runs scored as the Maroons broke open a close game to win comfortably.
The score was tied at 2-2 before Moline scored two runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.
Ryne Schimmel collected three hits and scored three runs for the Maroons (16-12 overall, 7-4 Western Big 6) while Hunter Woods and Hunter Warren each had two hits and Davis Hoffstatter drove in three runs.
Riley Fuller pitched six strong innings for Moline, allowing only two hits but walking eight batters.
Softball
Moline 9, UT 4: Moline moved to 7-2 in the Western Big 6 and 11-5 overall with a victory over United Township (10-12, 5-6 Big 6).
Moline started the scoring in the top of the third with two runs, including an RBI single from Rachel Worley. United Township answered in the bottom of the frame as Hannah Jones scored on an error and Marilyn Boyer hit a two-RBI double. Hannah Malstrom hit an RBI single to score Boyer and the Panthers took a 4-2 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Natalia Rivera hit a three-run home run to put the Maroons right back in the lead at 5-4. Brenna Ross hit a two-RBI double in the fifth and Sierra Marshall had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to clinch the win for Moline.
Moline 16, Quincy 1: Nathalia Rivera drove in four runs as Moline scored two or more runs in every inning on its way to a lopsided victory in its second game of the day.
Sierra Marshall added three RBI for the Maroons (12-5, 8-2 Big 6) and Jenna Sierra and Suzy Farren had two apiece with Sierra hitting the only home run of the game.
Quincy (4-16, 0-11 Big 6) managed only three hits off winning pitcher Jordan Johnson.
Geneseo 14, A-W 1: Geneseo scored nine runs in the first inning on its way to snapping Annawan-Wethersfield’s 10-game winning streak in five innings.
Maya Bieneman and Lauren Johnson each drove in three runs and Lauryn Wildermuth plated two for the Maple Leafs (17-4), who got an eight-strikeout pitching effort from Anna Narup.
A-W dropped to 15-3 on the season.
Boys soccer
West Liberty 3, Mid-Prairie 0: It didn't take long for Jahsiah Galvan to make it back to state.
After being a part of a West Liberty shuttle hurdle relay that took third at the Class 2A state track and field meet last Saturday, Galvan and the Comets are off the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament after beating Mid-Prairie in the Substate 6 final.
Though Galvan, who has 36 goals this season, was held scoreless, his presence drew lots of attention from the Mid-Prairie defense, as the super athletic Comet junior is a threat from anywhere on the field.
For the scoring, West Liberty (15-3) relied on Juan Mateo for two of the three goals. Mateo is now up to 33 goals on the season.