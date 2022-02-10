PREP REPORT: Rocks fall to Quincy

Girls basketball
Quincy 46, Rock Island 36: Rock Island struggled to get its offense on track after the long drive to Quincy on Thursday night, falling to the Blue Devils in the final game of the Western Big 6 season.
The loss dropped Rock Island to 18-11 and 11-3 on the season. The Rocks still finished second in the Western Big 6 behind leader Geneseo.
Rock Island trailed 25-18 at halftime and then only scored four points in the third quarter as Quincy expanded its lead to 38-22.
Prince of Peace 50, Midland 36: Facing Midland for the second straight game, the Irish repeated the result, beating the Eagles again in their Class 1A Region 4 opener Thursday.
Prince of Peace improves to 14-8 on the season and will face Calamus Wheatland in their next game on Tuesday.
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Easton Valley 45: The Warriors kept their lengthy winning streak going, extending their season along with it Thursday.
People are also reading…
Cal-Wheat won their Class 1A Region 4 opener Thursday, beating Easton Valley for its 15th straight victory to advance to a Tuesday matchup with Prince of Peace.
WACO 40, Wapello 36: Tatum Wolford scored 15 points as it wasn't enough for Wapello as the Arrows fell in their Class 1A Region 6 first round game.
WACO led by eight heading into the fourth quarter and the gap proved too much for Wapello, which shot 23.2% from the field, to overcome.