PREP REPORT: Rocks Gordon 12th after first day of state bowling

GIRLS BOWLING

Local pair advance at state: For two Quad-City area bowlers, Friday's results at the IHSA state girls bowling tournament mean their season extends another day.

One of those, Rock Island senior Carli Gordon, is in prime position to chase a state medal Saturday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Gordon used three-game series of 672 and 567 to finish the day tied for 12th at 1239, 177 pins behind first-place Madison Ferguson of Vandalia but only 40 pins out of third place with six more games to be bowled.

Gordon's best game was her third, a 287 that was tied for the second best recorded on the day.

Geneseo's Madison Holevoet also advanced to the second day of competition, sitting in 42nd after Day 1. Holevoet used three-game series of 567 and 571 to snag the 21st out of 30 spots for individuals not on qualifying teams with a 1138. Holevoet had two 200-plus games on the day, a 223 and a 224.

Three other area bowlers barely missed out on Saturday's final day of competition.

Kewanee's Mya Mirocha was the closest, missing a bowl-off for the 30th and final spot by one pin with her 1,104 total. United Township's Regina Harmening missed qualifying by nine pins with her 1,096 total, and Rock Island's Olivia Sholl posted a 1,077.

The Rocks posted a 5,111 team total to finish in 20th place. Lockport led the 12 advancing teams after Day 1 with a 5,919.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sherrard wins regional title: Top-seeded Sherrard pulled away from Chillicothe IVC in their regional final matchup Friday, earning a 45-28 victory and the postseason hardware that came along with it.

Sherrard, which held IVC scoreless in the second quarter, got 16 points each from Addison Pickens and Olivia Meskan in the win.

The Tigers led 18-9 at halftime.

Next up for the Tigers (22-6) is fifth-seeded Normal U-High, which beat Deer Creek Mackinaw 50-29 in its regional final.

Brimfield too much for Annawan: Top-seeded Brimfield continued its romp through the Class 1A AlWood regional Friday, topping fifth-seeded Annawan 67-39.

Annawan finishes its season at 21-11.

