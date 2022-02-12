Prep report: Rocks move on to state

PERU — For the second straight time a state tournament has been contested, the Rock Island High School girls bowling team will be part of it.

The Rocks earned a fourth-place finish at the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Saturday at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl to collect the final spot.

Rock Island qualified in the 2019-20 season as well, but there was no state tournament a year ago because of COVID-19.

Host LaSalle-Peru won the sectional with a 5,731 pin count, followed by Joliet West (5,703), Minooka (5,407) and Rock Island (5,087).

Carli Gordon led the Rocks with a six-game series of 1,133, including games of 212 and 208. Bailey Hecker turned in a closing 245 game for a 1,089 total.

There were also three individuals from the area to advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Geneseo senior Madison Holevoet was third among individuals not on a qualifying team. Holevoet had three games over 200 en route to an 1,193 total. United Township senior Regina Harmening was fourth at 1,159. Four of Harmening's six games eclipsed 200.

Bolstered by a 276 in the second game, Kewanee's Mya Mirocha earned the last spot with a 1,129 total.

Boys basketball

Normal Community 60, Moline 47: Moline had its 17-game win streak snapped Saturday afternoon by Class 4A fourth-ranked Normal Community.

The ninth-ranked Maroons (25-4) led 16-11 after the opening quarter and 23-19 at halftime, but the Ironmen (28-1) outscored them 19-10 in the third quarter to take control.

Brock Harding scored all 10 of Moline's points in the third quarter and finished with more than 20 for the game.

Davenport North 59, Clinton 55: Less than 24 hours after a heartbreaking loss to city-rival Davenport West, North outlasted Clinton in a rescheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference game.

KJ Lamonte tossed in a career-high 28 points and TreVon Coney had 16 for the Wildcats (13-6, 12-4), who trailed by seven points after the opening quarter and led by only two at intermission. Lamonte had 10 fourth-quarter points to help the Wildcats win their 10th straight over the River Kings.

Jai Jensen made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for Clinton (2-18, 1-15).

Fort Madison 70, Muscatine 50: Dayton Davis had 25 points and Julian Dear finished with 23 as Class 3A state-ranked Fort Madison improved to 16-4 with a home nonconference win over Muscatine.

The Muskies (1-18, 1-15) trailed by just four points at halftime, but the Bloodhounds outscored the Muskies 38-22 in the final 16 minutes.

Girls basketball

West Liberty 57, Northeast 33: West Liberty moved into a Class 3A regional semifinal Saturday with a comfortable win over River Valley Conference foe Northeast.

The Comets (19-4) built an eight-point lead after a quarter and the margin swelled to 30-17 at halftime. Macy Daufeldt and Finley Hall led West Liberty with 17 points apiece and Sailor Hill chipped in 14.

West Liberty will host Assumption on Wednesday.

Mid-Prairie 52, Tipton 25: After somewhat of a slow start, Mid-Prairie outscored Tipton 19-0 in the second quarter Saturday night on its way to a lopsided Class 3A regional quarterfinal victory.

West Burlington 60, Camanche 19: Camanche saw its season come to an end in a Class 3A regional opener Saturday night. The Storm closed 7-15.

