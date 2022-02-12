Prep report: Rocks qualify for IHSA state bowling meet

PERU — For the second straight time a state tournament has been contested, the Rock Island High School girls bowling team will be part of it.

The Rocks earned a fourth-place finish at the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Saturday at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl to collect the final spot.

Rock Island qualified in the 2019-20 season as well, but there was no state tournament a year ago because of COVID-19.

Host LaSalle-Peru won the sectional with a 5,731 pin count, followed by Joliet West (5,703), Minooka (5,407) and Rock Island (5,087).

Carli Gordon led the Rocks with a six-game series of 1,133, including games of 212 and 208. Bailey Hecker turned in a closing 245 game for a 1,089 total.

There were also three individuals from the area to advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Geneseo senior Madison Holevoet was third among individuals not on a qualifying team. Holevoet had three games over 200 en route to an 1,193 total. United Township senior Regina Harmening was fourth at 1,159. Four of Harmening's six games eclipsed 200.

Bolstered by a 276 in the second game, Kewanee's Mya Mirocha earned the last spot with a 1,129 total.

Wrestling

Monson reaches state for MerCo: When Mercer County sophomore dropped his Class 1A sectional quarterfinal match Friday to eventual champion Holden Brazelton of St. Joseph Ogden, the sophomore knew he was going to need three wins to reach state.

The sixth-ranked 1A 120-pounder in the state added a fourth for good measure.

Monson got a major decision over El Pado-Gridley's logan Gibson in the consolation semis to clinch his state spot then got another major decision over Bowden Delaney in the third-place match.

Kewanee's Kadin Rednour rebounded from losing his 152-pound semifinal Saturday to beat Macomb's Carter Hoge in the consolation semifinals and punch his state ticket. Rednour ended up taking fourth.

Boys basketball

Normal Community 60, Moline 47: Moline had its 17-game win streak snapped Saturday afternoon by Class 4A fourth-ranked Normal Community.

The ninth-ranked Maroons led 16-11 after the opening quarter and 23-19 at halftime, but the Ironmen (28-1) outscored them 19-10 in the third quarter to take control.

Brock Harding scored all 10 of Moline's points in the third quarter and finished with more than 20 for the game.

Moline (25-4) could see Normal Community again this season as the teams are lumped in the same sectional.

Rocky game canceled: The Rock Island Rocks were looking for a bounce-back game Saturday evening. Instead, they didn't get a game at all.

Bus issues on the way to Rockford led to the cancellation of Saturday's scheduled game with Rockford Auburn. According to a social media post, the game will not be made up.

The Rocks (18-9) were playing road warriors this weekend and looking to get back in the win column after Friday's tough 49-47 Western Big 6 Conference setback at Quincy.

