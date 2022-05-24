PREP REPORT: Rocks race past Peoria Notre Dame in regional semi

Softball

Rock Island 15, Peoria Notre Dame 0 (4): Buoyed by an eight-run second inning, the Rock Island High School softball team kicked off the Class 3A postseason with a four-inning rout over Peoria Notre Dame in a Dunlap Regional.

Taylor Pannell homered, scored three runs and knocked three runs. Gabriella Taber was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs

The Rocks tacked on four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth. Pitcher Campbell Kelley struck out six over three innings to get the win.

Rock Island (21-6) faces third-seeded LaSalle-Peru in Friday's regional final. The Rocks are seeking a fourth straight regional championship.

Girls soccer

Normal Community 3, Moline 1: Moline held a lead at halftime in its Class 3A sectional semifinal Tuesday night, but Normal Community tallied three goals in about a 14-minute stretch of the second half to pull away.

Moline's Kiersten Bailey scored in the 33rd minute off a through ball from Karsyn Kuffler to nab a 1-0 lead.

Rayna Powers, Katie Olson and Addie Weyrauch scored for the Iron between the 58th and 72nd minutes. Olson scored off a cross to put Normal in front.

Moline, which won its first regional crown since 2014, closed the season 15-6-2.

Assumption 11, Mediapolis 0: Senior Jade Jackson had three goals and two assists as Class 1A top-ranked Assumption blitzed Mediapolis in a regional semifinal at Jack & Pat Bush Stadium.

Dru Dorsey had two goals while six other players scored one apiece for the Knights who advance to play Dubuque Wahlert in Thursday's regional final. The game ended after 40 minutes because of the mercy rule.

Pleasant Valley 5, Iowa City West 0: Sophomore Morgan Russmann had four goals and an assist as seventh-ranked PV cruised past Iowa City West in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Camryn Woods scored in the opening minute for the Spartans, who had 15 shots on frame to just one for West. Russmann had goals in the 17th, 40th, 57th and 62nd minutes.

PV (12-5) advances to play rival Bettendorf in the regional final Thursday night at PV High School. The match begins at 6 p.m.

Bettendorf 10, Western Dubuque 0: Senior standout Avery Horner had four goals and four assists as Bettendorf responded from last week's 7-0 setback to Linn-Mar with a rout in its Class 3A regional semifinal.

Horner set the school's single-season record for assists with 21.

Peyton Markham also had a hat trick for the Bulldogs with three goals. Kristine Elias recorded a pair of assists.

Bettendorf (12-4) travels to Pleasant Valley for Thursday night's regional final. It will be the third straight contested season the teams will meet for a trip to the state tournament.

Muscatine 7, Dubuque Hempstead 0: Lanie Weikert and Mya Jansen each scored in the first five minutes of the match as Muscatine beat Hempstead for the second time this season Tuesday night in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Weikert and Jansen added goals in the 33rd and 38th minutes to give the Muskies (12-5) a 4-0 lead at halftime. Muscatine will play Linn-Mar for the second straight year in a regional final Thursday night in Marion.

Linn-Mar 8, Davenport North 0: Linn-Mar scored six goals in the first half as it eliminated Davenport North in a regional semifinal Tuesday night.

The Lions (16-2) have won six in a row heading into a home regional final against Muscatine on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Dolphin, PV doubles team into semis: Pleasant Valley High School senior Jake Dolphin guaranteed himself a top-four finish at the Class 2A individual state tennis tournament with a pair of wins Tuesday.

Dolphin is joined by PV's top-seeded doubles team of Brady Adams and Nathan Barlow in the semifinals.

The tournament started at Veterans Memorial Tennis Complex in Cedar Rapids and moved indoors to the Hawkeye Tennis Recreation Center in Iowa City because of weather.

The third-seeded Dolphin won his opening match over Dubuque Hempstead's Jake Althaus 6-1, 6-3, then beat Iowa City West's Luca Chackalackal 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. He faces second-seeded Waukee Northwest's Kaden Taylor in Wednesday's semifinal at 10 a.m.

Barlow, third in doubles last year with teammate Luke Brunsvold, paired with Adams this year. They beat Logan Miller and Logan Augustine of Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round, then moved past Linn-Mar's Jake Wallrichs and Zach Mersch 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. They'll face West Des Moines Valley's Cam Johnson and Vyas Amalkar in the semifinals.

Wednesday's semifinals will be contested at the Hawkeye Tennis Recreation Center

Pleasant Valley sophomore Folu Adekunle won his first match over Linn-Mar's Ayush Kalia 7-5, 6-4 before falling to top-seeded Daniel Lu from West Des Moines Dowling 6-0, 6-1.

PV's other doubles team of Mazen Alsheikha and Gavin Pangan also won their first match over Ankeny Centennial's Kellen Jones and Brayden Wellendorf 6-0, 6-4, before falling to Jayden Shin and Samir Singh of Iowa City West 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Camanche doubles team still going: The Camanche doubles team of Chase Sbertoli and Lucas Goble lost the first match at Tuesday's Class 1A state tournament, but rebounded with two consolation wins to reach the final eight at Waterloo's Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

Sbertoli and Goble beat a team from Spencer 6-4, 6-4 and then knocked out a Ballard duo 6-3, 6-2. They will play Spencer's Riley DeWitt and Evan Johnson in the consolation semifinal Wednesday.

Boys golf

Nabb 13th at state: Maquoketa senior Noah Nabb followed up his first-round 78 with an 84 Tuesday morning at the Class 3A state tournament in Ames to finish in 13th place.

Nabb birdied the par-4 third at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, but suffered three double bogeys in his round.

Waverly-Shell Rock's Hogan Hansen, a University of Iowa recruit, repeated as state medalist with a 36-hole total of 5-under par for a 10-stroke victory.

