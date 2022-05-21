PREP REPORT: Rocky baseball finishes regular season with a win

Baseball

Rock Island 6, Davenport North 5: After already securing its first above .500 conference season in 12 years, the Rock Island baseball team checked off another milestone Saturday.

The Rocks edged Davenport North 6-5 to cross the 20-win threshold for the first time since that same 2010 season.

Rock Island (20-12) enters Wednesday's regional opener against Ottawa seeded fourth and having won 14 of its last 16 games.

The Wildcats (1-2) suffered their second straight defeat.

Softball

Normal West 5, Rock Island 4: The Rocks were unable to enter the postseason on a winning note, falling 5-4 to potential sectional opponent Normal West Saturday.

Rock Island (20-6), seeded second, will take on eighth-seeded Peoria Notre Dame in its Class 3A Dunlap Regional opener on Tuesday.

