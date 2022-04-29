Prep report: Rocky softball blows out Galesburg

Softball

Rock Island 12, Galesburg 1: For Rock Island softball Friday, success started at the top.

The first two hitters in the Rocky lineup, Taylor Pannell and Bella Allison, each homered and combined to score and drive in six runs in the Rocks' 12-1, 5-inning win.

Pannell went 3-3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Allison went 2-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs.

Alexis Carroll also homered for the Rocks, who broke the game open with four runs in the third inning before finishing it off with four in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Campbell Kelley held the Silver Streaks to one run on two hits and struck out five as she went the distance.

Girls soccer

Davenport North 2, Rock Island 0: After starting the season 0-6, Davenport North has now won two of its last three games after shutting out Rock Island Friday.

Jacey Mason scored off a Layla Muhammad assist and Addison Miller got a goal off a free kick for North.

Emma Jauron pitched the shutout in goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0