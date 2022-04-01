Prep report: Rocky softball routs St. Charles East

Girls soccer

Waukee Northwest 2, Pleasant Valley 1 (PKs): Pleasant Valley rallied to tie Friday's matchup with Class 3A seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest, but the third-ranked Spartans couldn't complete the comeback, falling in penalty kicks.

Waukee won the shootout 4-2.

Waukee Northwest led 1-0 at halftime before PV tied it up. The teams played a pair of scoreless overtime periods.

The competition doesn't get any easier for Pleasant Valley, which fell to 1-1 on the season, as next up is a Saturday matchup with top-ranked West Des Moines valley.

Softball

Rock Island 9, St. Charles East 2: When Rock Island surrendered a two-run lead in the top of the fourth inning of their matchup with St. Charles East on Friday, the Rocks didn't wilt. Instead they got those two runs back and more.

Rock Island scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and tacked on three more in the sixth on its way to a 9-2 win.

The win was Rock Island's third in a row and moves them to 3-1 on the season.

