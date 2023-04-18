Girls soccer

Pleasant Valley 10, Clinton 0: Morgan Russmann had six goals, four in the first 11 minutes of the match, as Class 3A sixth-ranked PV blitzed Clinton on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (4-3, 3-0) finished with 21 shots on goal to none for the River Queens (2-4, 0-4).

Lily Rebitzer, Kensie Staats, Brynn Edgin and Veda Gisi also found the back of the net for PV. Livia Watters recorded 11 saves for the River Queens.

PV plays Wheaton Warrenville South at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bettendorf Invitational.

Assumption 1, Davenport North 0: In a match that was scoreless for more than 70 minutes, Belle Langan broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute to lift past Assumption past North on Tuesday at North High.

The win moves Assumption to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in MAC play. North falls to 2-4 overall, 0-3 in MAC.

Muscatine 3, Central DeWitt 0: Muscatine scored three goals in the second half to end a two-game losing skid Tuesday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Bettendorf 4, Davenport Central 0: Carson Bohonek tallied three goals and Peyton Markham had one as Bettendorf rebounded from last Friday's setback to Pleasant Valley.

Markham, Mira Horner and Tori Rivera had assists for the Bulldogs (4-2, 4-1). Riley Sweetland and Avery Franzman combined on the shutout.

Rock Island 5, Sterling 1: Kayla Rice had two goals and Denise Carr had a goal and two assists as the Rocks posted a road conference win Tuesday night.

Mayani Wilondja and Iphe Carr also scored for the Rocks.

Moline 5, Galesburg 0: Kiersten Bailey scored two goals and Charlise Martel tallied a penalty kick goal as Moline blanked Galesburg on Tuesday night.

Lu Veto and Annie Hazen also had goals for Moline. Madison Schneider recorded her second conference shutout of the season for the Maroons, who improve to 3-1 in league play.

Alleman 2, United Township 1: After Alleman and United Township played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime, Alleman outlasted United Township 5-3 in penalty kicks Tuesday night in Silvis.

Alleman (5-2, 3-1) received six saves in net from Clair Hulke. Gretchen Ellis provided the Pioneers' lone goal in the 35th minute.

Baseball

Metamora 2, Moline 1: Metamora scratched across single runs in the second and third innings and used a complete game pitching performance from Clayton Cawley to beat Moline in a non-conference game Tuesday.

Dylan Phelps and Alex Schimmel had two hits apiece for the Maroons, who were undone by three errors.

Softball

Rock Island 1, Quincy 0: After getting 10-runned by second-place Sterling on Monday, Rock Island bounced back with a home shutout win against Tuesday at Frances Willard Field.

Alleman 4, Galesburg 3: Alleman picked up its first conference win of the season Tuesday, compiling two runs in the opening inning, another in the second and one in the fifth to edge Galesburg.