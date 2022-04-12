Prep report: Sabers claim home invitational

Track and field

Sabers win home relays: Thanks to three wins, two coming in relays, the Central DeWitt boys track & field team claimed its home event Tuesday night at Birney Field in DeWitt.

Sophomore Will Ginter had the Sabers' lone individual victory, taking the 400 meters in 52.67 seconds. Ginter also ran a leg on Central DeWitt's winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

The Sabers finished with 141 points in the Class A Division, 30.67 in front of second-place Dubuque Wahlert. Clinton was fourth and Davenport North took fifth.

North received wins from its sprint medley (1:40.19) and 800 relays (1:34.74). Maquoketa's Tye Hardin won the high jump (6-2).

Tipton seized the Class B Division with 157 points, 27 clear of second-place Northeast. Cody Koch (discus), Clay Bohlmann (3,200), Cody Bohlmann (400) and Troy Butler (1,600) had victories for the Tigers, who also prevailed in the shuttle hurdle, 3,200 and distance medley relays.

Northeast took first in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays along with Caleb Gruhn taking first in the 800. Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver captured victories in the 100 and 200.

Rickertsen eclipses Blue Standard: Northeast senior and University of Iowa signee Ellie Rickertsen was part of four wins Tuesday at the Clinton River Queen Relays. She also secured a spot into the Drake Relays later this month in the 100 hurdles, running a season-best time of 15.05 seconds.

Rickertsen also won the 100 (13.05), 400 hurdles (1:07.35) and ran the second leg on the Rebels' 400 relay (52.87). Northeast finished second in the Class B Division with 163 points.

Maquoketa, led by wins from its sprint medley, 3,200 and distance medley relays, was first with 188 points. Reece Kuhlman sprinted to wins in the 200 and 400 while Clare Hackman took first in the 800.

In the A Division, Iowa City High nipped Dubuque Hempstead by a point for the title. North Scott was third with 106 points.

Local individual winners were Moline's Nailan Anders (discus), Jorie Hanenburg (shot put), Grace Graham (high jump), Sydney Skarich (100 hurdles) and Corynn Holmes (400 hurdles). The Lancers also won the shuttle hurdle and 800 relays.

Clinton, led by anchor Camryn Sattler, took the distance medley relay.

Baseball

Moline 7, Quincy 4: Spurred by a six-run third inning, the Moline High School baseball team ran its winning streak to seven games Tuesday afternoon with a home Big 6 triumph.

Noah Harrison and Shawn Lewis each had two hits for the Maroons while Seamus Boyle knocked in two runs.

After falling behind 4-0, Moline sent 10 hitters to the plate in the game-changing third inning. It started with a double from Riley Fuller and followed with hits from Lewis, Harrison, Boyle and Davis Hoffstatter.

Zach Holton pitched three innings of scoreless relief to get the win and Conner Schimmel struck out the side in the seventh to secure the save.

Moline (11-6, 4-1 Big 6) travels to Rock Island for a conference doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Galesburg 10, Alleman 9: A six-run Alleman third inning went for naught as Galesburg rallied to score eight runs in the fourth through sixth innings of the Western Big 6 clash.

Jackson Praet slugged two home runs and knocked in four runs for the Pioneers. Chance Carruthers, Jason Bowker and Quentin Fonseca also had two hits for Alleman.

Thad Morling, Easton Steck and Damien Snell each tallied three hits for the Silver Streaks.

United Township 3, Sterling 1: Brody Meyers struck out eight Sterling hitters and United Township earned a Big 6 victory Tuesday.

The win moved the Panthers to 3-1 in the Western Big 6 and 5-3 overall.

Girls soccer

Moline 3, United Township 0: Caroline Hazen had a hat trick and Jazmine Cunningham had a shutout in goal to lead Moline past United Township in a Western Big 6 match Tuesday night.

Charlise Martel had a pair of assists for the Maroons, who led 1-0 at intermission.

Davenport Central 4, Central DeWitt 0: Dylan Moeller had two goals and an assist while Central moved above .500 for the season and in MAC play with a home win Tuesday night.

Freshman Mary Cate Townsend and senior Lois Blackman also had goals for the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1 MAC). Townsend, Blackman and Takiya Jackson also had assists for Central, which had a 24-0 advantage in shots.

Central plays at Pleasant Valley on Thursday.

Boys soccer

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Muscatine 0: Cedar Rapids Prairie scored a goal in each half to beat ninth-ranked Muscatine on Tuesday night in a non-conference tilt at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Drew DeSmidt scored the 12th-ranked Hawks' first goal in the 27th minute and Tyler Fear added the second in the 62nd minute. Fear also assisted on the DeSmidt score.

The Muskies' best scoring opportunity came midway through the second half when Nate Larsen's shot scraped the glove of Prairie (5-1) keeper Aiden Neumann and was pushed just enough to hit the far post. Jackson Othmer had an opportunity at a rebound, but Neumann was there as he made six saves in the win.

Muscatine goaltender Logan Wolf saved nine shots.

