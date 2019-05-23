FORT DODGE, Iowa — If the Central DeWitt boys' golf team is going to make it three straight Class 3A state championships, it will have to mount a rally in Friday's final round.
The Sabers are tied for fourth place following Thursday's first round at Lakeside Golf Course.
Central DeWitt fired a 317 — 17 shots in back of leader Nevada. Spirit Lake is second at 303, followed by Spencer (307) and then Central DeWitt and Norwalk in the 10-team field.
Sophomore Dylan McAleer is tied for 16th with a first-round 76. Junior Tucker Kinney and senior Jacob Brainerd each had 78 for the Sabers. McAleer had 14 pars and four bogeys in his round.
West Delaware's Brandon Larsen is the overnight leader with a 3-under 69. The final round is slated for 8 a.m. Friday.
In Class 2A at Marshalltown's American Legion Golf Course, Wilton senior Jared Townsend posted a first-round 79. Townsend is tied for 17th place.
Baseball
Alleman 8, Byron 3: Chase VanDerGinst came to the plate five times and did not get a single hit but the Alleman senior outfielder dominated the Pioneers’ 8-3 win over Byron in the Class 2A Byron Sectional semifinals.
VanDerGinst used his patience, keen eyes and base-running ability to draw five walks, steal four bases and score three runs to send Alleman (25-13) to Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional title game against Hall.
— Jeff Wendland, jwendland@qconline.com
Moline 11, UTHS 1 (5): Moline baseball coach Craig Schimmel preaches a basic formula for success to his team — get ahead and stay ahead.
The host Maroons did just that on Thursday afternoon at Holmgren Field in their Class 4A regional matchup against Western Big 6 Conference rival United Township. Moline scored four runs in the first inning, followed by three in the second, and cruised to an 11-1 victory cut short in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
The third-seeded Maroons (24-8-1) advance to the championship game on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. against the top-seeded 26-4 Ironmen from Normal Community High School. UTHS, the seventh seed, finishes its season with a record of 9-18.
— Tom Schroeder, sports@qconline.com
Softball
Geneseo 8, IVC 3: Delaney Ostrowski had two hits and three RBIs in addition to getting the win on the mound as Geneseo defeated Illinois Valley Central in the regional title game Thursday.
The Leafs advance to face the winner of Bartonville Limestone and Canton in a sectional semifinal.
Bailey Mitchell added two hits, a home run and two RBIs for Geneseo, and Natalie Baumgardner has two hits and two RBIs.
Rockridge 16, Midwest Central 0: The Rockets needed just three innings to score 16 runs and defeat Midwest Central.
Rockridge will play Tremont in the sectional final at Brimfield today at 3:30 p.m.
Amelia Thomas improved her record to 9-0 with the win and also had a pair of hits on the night.
The Rockets did most of their damage in the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs.
Olivia Drish drove in three runs, including two with a home run in the second inning. Grace Irwin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and the trio of Kadey Garrett, Ella Rursch and Addison Riley all were 2-for-3 and combined to drive in three runs.
Girls soccer
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Maquoketa 0: Maquoketa's season ended with a shutout by Dubuque Wahlert in the regional opener Thursday.
Wahlert advances to play North Scott on Tuesday.
Maquoketa's season ends with a 4-13 record.