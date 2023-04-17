Track & field

Sabers, Lancers win titles: The Central DeWitt boys and North Scott girls claimed team titles Monday at the Saber Invitational in DeWitt.

Central DeWitt amassed 140 points to edge Iowa City High for the title by seven points. Durant was third with 105 points in the six-team event.

The North Scott girls accumulated 196 points and won by 82 points over runner-up Anamosa.

Maquoketa's Tye Hardin won the 100 and 200 and ran on the Cardinals' winning 400 relay.

Central DeWitt's Keegan Peterson took first in the 1,600 and 3,200. The Sabers also had individual wins from Caleb Olson (400), Tristan Rheingans (110 hurdles), Colby Cornelius (high jump) and Joe Vickers (shot put). The Sabers took first in the distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

Durant won three relays -- 800, 1,600 and sprint medley. Nolan DeLong anchored the 800 and 1,600 victories. Charlie Huesmann was the anchor on the sprint medley.

Assumption recorded a win in the 3,200 relay and Camanche's Ty Stone posted a jump of 18 feet, 3 inches to claim the long jump.

North Scott won 13 of the 19 events on the girls side. Jorie Hanenburg (200 and shot put), Natalie Nwatchcock (400 and high jump) and Sydney Skarich (400 hurdles and long jump) each had two individual event wins.

The Lancers won the 400, 800, 3,200, sprint medley and distance medley relays.

Assumption's Macie Ripslinger took the 800 and Central DeWitt's Addie Appleby collected a win in the 3,000.

Girls soccer

Davenport Central 4, Burlington Notre Dame 1: Dylan Moeller scored twice while Lauren Frost and Ada Kaplan each found the back of the net as Central rolled past Burlington Notre Dame on Monday night.

Central (3-3, 1-2 MAC) travels to Bettendorf on Tuesday for a conference match at 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 2, North Scott 1: Muscatine scored a pair of goals in the opening half and then hung on for a Mississippi Athletic Conference road win over North Scott on Monday night at The Pitch.

It was Muscatine's third straight win in the series and seven in the last eight meetings.

Assumption 10, Clinton 0: Assumption moved into sole possession of first place in the MAC with a lopsided road win over Clinton. The Knights (6-0, 3-0) scored five goals in each half.

That, coupled with Pleasant Valley's loss to Bettendorf, leaves Assumption as the only unbeaten team in league play.

Assumption plays host to Davenport North on Wednesday.

Softball

Sterling 12, Rock Island 2 (5): Sterling kept pace with Geneseo atop the Western Big 6 Conference softball standings with a five-inning victory Monday.

The Golden Warriors used a four-run third and eight-run fifth to coast past the Rocks in Sterling.

Sterling and Geneseo, both 6-0 in league play, square off at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Geneseo for the outright conference lead.