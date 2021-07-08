Prep report: Sabers upset No. 14 Saints

Muscatine (21-13) finished fifth in the MAC at 9-9.

Clinton 3-1, Central DeWitt 1-2: Ben Wittenauer and Jai Jensen had run-scoring singles in the seventh inning to help Clinton take the opening game of Thursday's conference doubleheader in DeWitt.

Central DeWitt (19-12, 6-10) responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth in Game 2 to salvage a split.

Jensen allowed just three hits, no earned runs and struck out six in the opener to outlast Boomer Johnson in a pitching duel.

Noah Thein was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Sabers. Clinton moved to 14-18 overall and finished 7-11 in the MAC.

Davenport Central 9-3, Bettendorf 2-8: Spurred by a six-run first inning, the Central baseball team earned itself a win in the opening game of Thursday night's conference doubleheader.

Bettendorf, behind three hits from Zach Garton and a home run from Ian Dittmer, won the nightcap.

Zach Faulkiner was 3-for-4 while Nick Hartje was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Blue Devils (12-18, 4-14). Gibson Jens pitched five innings to get the win.

The Bulldogs (9-23, 3-15) struck for three runs in the opening inning of Game 2 and never relinquished the lead. Dittmer picked up the win on the mound, going six innings and striking out four.

