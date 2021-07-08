Prep report: Sabers upset No. 14 Saints

Softball
Central DeWitt 5, Cedar Rapids Xavier 4: Central DeWitt is surging at just the right time.
The Sabers won their fourth consecutive game Thursday night with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge 14th-ranked Xavier in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal.
Central DeWitt (12-25) advances to play eighth-ranked Clear Creek Amana (27-9) on Saturday in Tiffin.
The Sabers bolted out to a 3-1 lead Thursday, but saw the Saints tie it with two in the fourth and take the lead with a run in the top half of the seventh. Central DeWitt responded with two in the bottom half to keep its season alive.
Baseball
Pleasant Valley 6-5, Muscatine 4-0: Class 4A top-ranked PV finished off a perfect conference season Thursday night with a sweep of Muscatine.
The Spartans (28-2, 18-0) used a five-run fifth inning in the opener to seize control and gradually built their lead throughout the game in the nightcap.
Alex Melvin collected the pitching win in the opener. Barrett Lindmark and Seth Clausen each had two hits. Clausen knocked in three runs.
Aden O'Donnell and Carson Knebel combined on a three-hitter in Game 2. Alex Clemons, Ike Swanson and Brooks Reiter each had two hits.
Muscatine (21-13) finished fifth in the MAC at 9-9.
Clinton 3-1, Central DeWitt 1-2: Ben Wittenauer and Jai Jensen had run-scoring singles in the seventh inning to help Clinton take the opening game of Thursday's conference doubleheader in DeWitt.
Central DeWitt (19-12, 6-10) responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth in Game 2 to salvage a split.
Jensen allowed just three hits, no earned runs and struck out six in the opener to outlast Boomer Johnson in a pitching duel.
Noah Thein was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Sabers. Clinton moved to 14-18 overall and finished 7-11 in the MAC.
Davenport Central 9-3, Bettendorf 2-8: Spurred by a six-run first inning, the Central baseball team earned itself a win in the opening game of Thursday night's conference doubleheader.
Bettendorf, behind three hits from Zach Garton and a home run from Ian Dittmer, won the nightcap.
Zach Faulkiner was 3-for-4 while Nick Hartje was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Blue Devils (12-18, 4-14). Gibson Jens pitched five innings to get the win.
The Bulldogs (9-23, 3-15) struck for three runs in the opening inning of Game 2 and never relinquished the lead. Dittmer picked up the win on the mound, going six innings and striking out four.