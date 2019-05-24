CEDAR RAPIDS — Justin Sehlin is in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season. He has some teammates to join him, too.
The Pleasant Valley senior, seeded second in singles at the Class 2A state tennis tournament, breezed past Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Parker Sprague (6-0, 6-1) and Waukee's Sam Fouts (6-0, 6-0) in Friday's opening rounds.
Sehlin will face Ankeny Centennial's Will Blevins in Saturday's semifinals at 10 a.m. Blevins defeated third-seeded Sam Shin of Iowa City West in three sets in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans' doubles team of Nathan Wong and Jake Dolphin join Sehlin in the semifinals. Wong and Dolphin cruised in the opening round before pulling off a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 upset win over the third-seeded team from West Des Moines Valley.
Matches were moved indoors to the Westfield Tennis Club and Coe College because of inclement weather.
The other three singles competitors from the Quad-Cities metro were eliminated on the opening day.
PV's Brady Adams won his opening match 7-5, 6-1, but dropped straight-set matches to top seed Rami Scheetz of Cedar Rapids Washington and Brian VandenBerg of Mason City.
Davenport Central's Mike Miniter and Bettendorf's Ryan Witcraft lost both matches in straight sets.
In doubles, the second-seeded doubles team of Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin from Bettendorf were upset in the opening round by a team from Cedar Rapids Washington, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, but responded with two consolation wins to assure themselves of being place winners for a third straight year.
PV's Kiran Marla and Muneeb Nadeem won its first-round match in straight sets. It lost a 6-1, 6-3 quarterfinal to top-seeded Noah Burmeister and Will Ecklund of Waukee, but rebounded with a consolation win to guarantee a top-eight finish.
Dyer falls in Illinois state consolation bracket: Alleman junior Jesse Dyer, the only local player to reach Day 2 of the state tennis meet, was defeated 8-1 by Crystal Lake South's Jackson Schuetzle in the third round of consolation matches Friday.
Dyer finished 2-2 at state in his 1A state singles debut after two years of playing state doubles. He topped Waterloo's Devin Biffar in his first-round match and, after a loss to Bert Cao from Illinois Math and Science Academy, topped Cullen Nevitt of Metamora in the consolation bracket.
Boys golf
Sabers finish fourth in 3A: The Central DeWitt boys' golf team did not get a chance to mount a comeback in its quest for a third straight state title.
The final round of the Class 3A state tournament was cancelled Friday because of inclement weather at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. The 18-hole scores were deemed as the final results.
The 1A and 2A sites also canceled their final rounds.
It is the first time since 1991 that state golf has been shortened by weather at multiple sites. The 4A state meet was just one round last fall as well because of weather.
Central DeWitt finished tied for fourth with a 317 total. The Sabers, with four seniors in their lineup, concluded the season with a 57-5 record.
In 2A, Wilton's Jared Townsend finished 17th after his first-round 79.