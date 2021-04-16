PREP REPORT: Sherrard beats Orion for first time since 2009

Football
Sherrard 13, Orion 7: Eli Bernier scored on a 63-yard touchdown run, then added a 1-yard score as Sherrard beat Orion for the first time since 2009.
Bernier finished with 123 yards on 15 carries for the Tigers, who finish the spring season 3-1 but graduate 14 seniors from its first winning season since ’09.
“Unfortunately, we don't have enough of these guys coming back,” Sherrard coach Scott Monson said. “Not only in terms of leadership, but by setting the example. I hope this filters down.”
That group will include junior defensive back Dylan Russell, who had four tackles for loss totaling minus-17 yards and came up with several key defensive plays.
“Everyone did their job, and we ended up stopping them,” Russell said. “Our goal this year was to get more people excited for football here, and I think we did that (Friday).”
Kaden Meguffy, a Sherrard transfer, put Orion on the board when he connected with Quinn Hoftender on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Orion had one last chance when it took over on downs at its own 5 with 3:31 left in the fourth period. A 31-yard Meguffy to Hoftender strike put the Chargers at their 42, but Sherrard's defense held.
— Terry Duckett
Annawan-Wethersfield 22, Mercer County 14: In Friday's battle of one-loss foes, it was the defense that stood out as Annawan-Wethersfield edged Mercer County 22-14.
The win moves the Titans to 4-1 overall. The Golden Eagles drop to 3-2.
The Titans got things started in the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Coltin Quagliano to Tucker Miller, with Cole Troxell running in for the two-point conversion to put Annawan-Wethersfield up 8-0 with 8:09 left in the first.
Mercer County answered on the very next drive with a Braden Williams 33-yard for the score, the Golden Eagles trailing 8-6 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
That was the end of the scoring until Mercer County's second drive of the third quarter, as the Golden Eagles methodically marched down the field and Williams got his second touchdown on the night on a 5-yard run. Matthew Lucas' two-point conversion run put Mercer County up 14-8 with 1:28 left in the third.
The Titans responded with a 60-yard touchdown drive, the final 10 coming on a run from Reece Gripp. The two-point run from Darius Dickerson was successful, and the Titans took a 16-14 lead.
After a Mercer County fumble on third and short, Quagliano found Miller again for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
— Kyle Hartwick
Rockridge 56, Hall 31: The Rockets improved to 5-0 with a resounding win over Hall. Rockridge led 49-10 at halftime and 56-17 after three quarters.
Brayden Deem threw six touchdown passes, two to Jenson Whiteman, and Peyton Locke added two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs for Rockridge.
Boys soccer
Iowa City West 4, Muscatine 2: For about 60 minutes Friday night, the Muscatine boys soccer team was right there with perennial state power Iowa City West.
The Muskies pressured the ball, limited the Trojans' space and negated their scoring opportunities. Muscatine also squeaked two goals through and had a lead on the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A early in the second half.
Muscatine couldn't finish off the upset bid.
West scored three times in the last 28 minutes, including two goals from Michael Nelson, to beat Muscatine 4-2 at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
"Muscatine soccer is definitely for real, right there knocking on the door," Muskie coach Jose Varela said. "We're taking on top teams and doing well. We need to take advantage of our opportunities now."
Scout Schmelzer and Brian Pineda both scored for Muscatine, Pineda's goal giving Muscatine a 2-1 lead before West countered three times.
— Matt Coss
West Liberty 3: Central DeWitt 1: Jahsiah Galvan scored two goals and Juan Mateo added a goal and an assist to lead the Class 1A No. 3 Comets (4-2) to a bounce back win over the Sabers (2-4).
Girls soccer
Davenport North 3, Dubuque Senior 2 (OT): Lindsey Knight scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Wildcats (3-1) to their third straight win. Logan Brown scored on a bicycle kick goal and North also got an own goal from the Rams in the game.