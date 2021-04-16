PREP REPORT: Sherrard beats Orion for first time since 2009

Football

Sherrard 13, Orion 7: Eli Bernier scored on a 63-yard touchdown run, then added a 1-yard score as Sherrard beat Orion for the first time since 2009.

Bernier finished with 123 yards on 15 carries for the Tigers, who finish the spring season 3-1 but graduate 14 seniors from its first winning season since ’09.

“Unfortunately, we don't have enough of these guys coming back,” Sherrard coach Scott Monson said. “Not only in terms of leadership, but by setting the example. I hope this filters down.”

That group will include junior defensive back Dylan Russell, who had four tackles for loss totaling minus-17 yards and came up with several key defensive plays.

“Everyone did their job, and we ended up stopping them,” Russell said. “Our goal this year was to get more people excited for football here, and I think we did that (Friday).”

Kaden Meguffy, a Sherrard transfer, put Orion on the board when he connected with Quinn Hoftender on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:13 left in the third quarter.