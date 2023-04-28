Track and Field

Sherrard girls win home invite: Ignited by three victories from junior sprinter Lillian Russell, the Tigers piled up 122 points to win the Tiger Relays on Friday night.

Russell blitzed her way to individual triumphs in the 100 and 400-meter dashes in times of 13.01 seconds and 59.59 seconds, respectively. She teamed with Cami Anderson, Sarah Neal and Kelsey Hutchins to run a new season-best time of 51.25 seconds in the 400 relay.

Sherrard also secured relay triumphs from its 800 and 1,600 quartets plus runner-ups from the 3,200 and sprint medley relays. Madison Mathis (800), Saidie Shemek (discus) and Hutchins (triple jump) also won.

Mercer County clipped Orion 85-83 for second while Rockridge (75 points) was fourth. Alleman (66) and Kewanee (62) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

The Pioneers' distance runner Clarissa Otstrowski claimed runner-up finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Gabriella Gusse (100), Rebekah Van Hoe (discus) and their 800 relay placed third.

Mercer County's Molly Hofmann (100 hurdles, high jump) plus Eden Mueller (1,600 and 3,200) each won twice. Rockridge had three winners in Keaten Needham (long jump) and Kylie Meyer (pole vault) plus its sprint medley relay.

On the boys side, MerCo fended off Monmouth-Roseville 116-102 to win the team title while Rockridge (81), Alleman (78.5), Sherrard (78) and Orion (71.5) finished third-through-sixth. Kewanee was seventh with 68 points.

The Golden Eagles picked up four individual victories from four different athletes. Their sprint medley, 400 and 3,200 relays teamed for victories with the 400 quartet running 44.65 for a new season-best.

Alleman's Noah Britton ran a new PR in the 1,600 with a time of 4:36.39 as its only win on the night. Ben Milner (800), Danny Darrow (3,200), Ethan Georlett (high jump) plus the Pioneers' 1,600 relay each placed second.

Rockridge's Peyton Locke won the 100-meter dash and ran the second leg on its winning 1,600 relay. Alex Zarlatanes claimed the discus. Sherrard's Brody Bernier (pole vault) and Orion's Dayne Gibbons (400) also won.

Girls soccer

Davenport Central 1, United Township 0: The Blue Devils posted a non-conference clean sheet over the Western Big 6 member Panthers on Friday night at Brady Street Stadium.

No stats were reported for either team. Central moved to 5-6 while UT dropped to 8-6.