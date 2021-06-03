Prep report: Sherrard wins sectional track

Girls track
Sherrard wins sectional: Sherrard won five events to claim the team title at the Class 1A sectional meet at Rockridge.
The Tigers finished with 81 team points to edge second-place Erie Prophetstown, which had 75.
Mattie Kindelsperger won both the 1600 and 3200 for Sherrard with her triumph in the 3200 coming by a margin of a minute, 5 seconds. Other Sherrard victories came from Charlotte Frere in the discus and the Tigers’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Jordan Gallentine of Morrison dominated the sprint competition, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meters.
E-P got first-place finishes from its 4x400 relay and Hayley Wuebben in the pole vault.
Orion also won two events, claiming the top spot in the 4x800 relay and getting a victory in the 800 from Olivia Thomsen, who also was second behind Kindelsperger in the 1600.
Ridgewood, Annawan-Wethersfield win events: Ridgewood's Miranda Reed won the 3200 meters at the Class 1A sectional at Knoxville, punching her ticket to the state meet.
Cassidy Miller also earned a win for Annawan-Wethersfield, throwing 11.13 meters in the shot put.
Softball
Rockridge 22, Mercer County 0: Rockridge needed only four innings to brush aside Mercer County in their Class 2A semifinal encounter.
Olivia Drish pitched a four-inning no-hitter and the Rockets got home runs from Cierra Bush, Lexi Hines and Payton Brown.
Bush’s homer was a grand slam as she, Hines and Kendra Lewis each accounted for four runs batted in.
Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rock Falls 0: Aliya Jones hurled a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 with only one walk, as Erie-Prophetstown scratched out a victory in the Class 2A regional.
The only hit Jones allowed was a single by Nicolette Udell in the third inning.
Emma Davis scored an unearned run on a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.
Rock Falls pitcher Abby Whiles allowed only five hits, but she walked five and the Rockets also committed five errors.
Kewanee 12, Mon-Rose 2: Starting pitcher Makaela Salisbury also took the lead role at the plate to help Kewanee win the championship of its 2A regional.
Salisbury clubbed two doubles and a triple and drove in two runs as part of the Boilermakers’ 13-hit assault.
Tori Dennison had two hits and three RBIs with Kendal Bennison, Ava LaFollette and Regan Coombes each collecting a pair of hits.
Riverdale 6, Princeton 1: Riverdale scored five runs in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and advance through the 2A regional semifinals.
Ashlyn Hemm struck out 14 batters to get the win.
Alivia Bark and Brooklyn Smyser both hits home runs, Laken Larsen rapped out three hits and Regan Walston drove in three runs for the Rams.
Sherrard 8, Farmington 0: Carly Anderson fired a three-hit shutout as Sherrard won its 2A regional semifinal.
McKenna Blackwell led the offense with three hits, including a home run, and three runs batted in. Lauryn Kline also drove across three runs.
Sterling Newman 5, Ridgewood 2: Ady Waldschmidt drilled a two-run single in the second inning, then scored on a double by Madison Duhan as Newman got off to a strong start and defeated Ridgewood in the Class 1A regional semifinal.
Ridgewood (10-9) got both its runs in the sixth inning on RBI singles by Hallica Warren and Mya Brown.
Newman (7-12) now faces West Central for the regional title.