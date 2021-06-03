Prep report: Sherrard wins sectional track

Rockridge 22, Mercer County 0: Rockridge needed only four innings to brush aside Mercer County in their Class 2A semifinal encounter.

Olivia Drish pitched a four-inning no-hitter and the Rockets got home runs from Cierra Bush, Lexi Hines and Payton Brown.

Bush’s homer was a grand slam as she, Hines and Kendra Lewis each accounted for four runs batted in.

Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rock Falls 0: Aliya Jones hurled a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 with only one walk, as Erie-Prophetstown scratched out a victory in the Class 2A regional.

The only hit Jones allowed was a single by Nicolette Udell in the third inning.

Emma Davis scored an unearned run on a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.

Rock Falls pitcher Abby Whiles allowed only five hits, but she walked five and the Rockets also committed five errors.

Kewanee 12, Mon-Rose 2: Starting pitcher Makaela Salisbury also took the lead role at the plate to help Kewanee win the championship of its 2A regional.

Salisbury clubbed two doubles and a triple and drove in two runs as part of the Boilermakers’ 13-hit assault.