PREP REPORT: Simeon edges Moline in state-ranked showdown

Boys basketball

Chicago Simeon 67, Moline 66: A battle of Illinois’ top-ranked high school basketball teams lived up to its billing on Saturday at the When Sides Collide event at Benet Academy.

However, the Class 4A fourth-ranked Moline Maroons came up just short against Class 3A top-ranked Chicago Simeon, dropping a one-point decision when a last-second layup attempt was blocked.

“This was a really good game in a great environment,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor after his club dropped to 19-3. “We did a lot of really good things; we just fell a little short.”

Owen Freeman led the Maroons with 25 points and fellow University of Iowa commit Brack Harding added 16. Grant Welch tossed in 12 with Braden Freeman adding seven and Jasper Ogburn six.

According to Taylor, the Maroons battled back from early deficits and led 66-65 with :54 left in regulation.

Simeon reclaimed the lead with a pair of free throws with about 20 seconds left, according to Taylor, before the Maroons missed a shot and then put the Wolverines back on the line. Taylor said they missed the front end of a one-and-bonus that gave Moline a shot to win, but the final attempt was blocked at the rim.

Simeon (18-1) led much of the game and was up 38-30 at halftime and 55-48 heading into the final eight minutes. The Wolverines were led by 16 points from Jalen Griffith and 11 from Mile Rubin.

“We did a lot of good things," Taylor said, “and this will make us a better team.”

Lincoln 35, Rock Island 30: In a very competitive game between traditional state powers, the Lincoln Railsplitters rallied for a non-conference victory over Rock Island Saturday evening in Lincoln. Rocky led 15-14 at halftime of the defensive affair.

The loss dropped the Rocks to 15-7 ahead of Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference battle at United Township.

Lincoln moved to 16-5.

Morrison 67, Alleman 49: Ethan Georlett scored 13 points and Lincoln Dorsey 10, but the Alleman Pioneers fell short in a non-conference loss to hosting Morrison Saturday evening.

Junior Brenden Martin exploded for a game-high 27 to lead the Mustangs with Chase Newman adding 15. Carson Strating added 11.

Alleman (5-19) led 15-13 after the opening stanza, but then was outscored 15-11 in the second quarter to trail 28-26 at halftime. Morrison outscored the Pioneers 18-13 in the third before Alleman was held to 10 in the final eight minutes when Martin scored 10 of his points.

Boys bowling

Rockford Guilford Sectional: The boys bowling season for the remaining locals ended at Saturday’s Rockford Guilford Sectional as neither the Geneseo boys team nor either individual qualifiers advanced to the state finals.

Geneseo, the fourth and final qualifier out of last week’s Dixon Regional, placed 11th in the 16-team field. The Maple Leafs, with a 5,572 total, were just 305 pins behind fourth-place Huntley which was the final team qualifier. Rockton Hononegah (6544) won the sectional team title.

Freshman Quinnland Einfeldt led Geneseo with an 1197 total pinfall — averaging 199.5 across six games. He was consistent, rolling games between 186 and 222.

Rock Island senior Kaden Witt averaged 175.15 with a pair of 205 games.

Moline High School freshman Jackson Heinrich was a sectional qualifier, but was not listed among Saturday’s scores at Don Carter Lanes.