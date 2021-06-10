Prep report: Smith's 11-RBI day helps West sweep Central

Softball
West 15-16, Central 3-2: Abby Smith slugged three home runs and drove in 11 runs as Davenport West scored 31 runs in its doubleheader sweep of rival Davenport Central.
Smith had three hits, including a pair of homers, and five runs batted in in the first game, then added two more hits and six more RBIs in the nightcap.
The Falcons (9-3, 6-2 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) collected a dozen hits in each game of the twin bill.
In addition to Smith’s heroics, Kaitlyn Powell had five hits and second-game pitcher Rylee Rommel drove in four runs.
Central fell to 0-10, 0-6 MAC.
Pleasant Valley 10-13, Central DeWitt 0-4: Pleasant Valley improved its record to 9-3, 4-2 in MAC play with a pair of lopsided victories.
Central DeWitt fell to 3-10, 2-6.
Baseball
Muscatine 10-9, Davenport North 4-2: Josh Dieckman went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, five runs batted in and a run scored in Game 1 of the doubleheader and picked up two more hits and two more RBIs in the second game.
Dieckman also was the winning pitcher in Game 1, pitching into the seventh inning before being relieved, and Xavier Lerma threw a six-inning complete game for the Muskies in Game 2.
Muscatine (8-5, 3-3 MAC) also got a big pinch-hit single by Xander Nau that drove in two runs in a three-run third in the first game.
The Wildcats dropped to 3-8 overall, 0-4 MAC.
West 8-13 Central 5-1: Davenport West scored a run in the third inning of the first game to break a 2-2 tie, then continued to add to its lead with two in the fourth and three in the sixth.
The Falcons (9-2 overall, 4-0 MAC) turned the second game into a rout over the Blue Devils (5-4, 0-4 MAC).
Bettendorf 3-8, Clinton 13-7: Bettendorf pulled out a narrow victory in Game 2 to salvage a split of their MAC doubleheader.
It was the first conference victory of the season for the Bulldogs (3-8, 1-5 MAC) while the River Kings upped their mark to 7-7, 2-4 MAC.
Boys tennis
Leafs make history: Geneseo won five matches in the Illinois Class 1A state tennis tournament Thursday and made history by having a doubles team reach the second day of the tournament for the first time ever.
The duo of Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith claimed victories over doubles teams from Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge and Morton before losing to Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan of Lisle Benet Academy 6-1, 6-0 in the third round.
Slaymaker and Smith, who were the Maple Leafs’ No. 2 doubles team all season, will be in action again Friday when they take on Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart of Troy Triad in the consolation bracket.
Geneseo’s other doubles team of Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson also got through the first round before losing, then won a consolation bracket match before stumbling against Liam McConnell and Will McHugh of Chicago St. Ignatius.
Geneseo’s singles entry, Samuel Robinson, defeated Ian Tongco of Marian Catholic in the opening round before being eliminated with back-to-back losses.
In Class 2A, the United Township doubles pair of Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang lost their opening match before bouncing back to win a consolation battle with St. Charles East. They were then eliminated by a duo from Aurora Metea Valley.
Moline's Ankit Rajvanshi dropped his first two matches in the Class 2A singles bracket.
Wrestling
Moline sweeps Big 6: Moline's sweep of a triangular with Sterling and Riverdale was doubly meaningful for the Maroons' wrestling program.
The 52-16 victory over Sterling completed a sweep of the Western Big 6 as the Maroons, 14-2 overall, went a perfect 9-0 in conference.
Moline also recorded the 1,000th dual win in the history of the program, which dates back to 1946-47.
"It feels good to be back on top of the Western Big 6 ...," said Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger. "Always good to win that conference championship."
Like most Illinois wrestling teams, the altered season overlapping with other sports led to some lower participation numbers or athletes rejoining the team midway through the season. Ruettiger said it was good to be able to reward those who stuck with the sport with a conference title.
"We had a good group of seniors," Ruettiger said. "For them to go out on top is something special as well."
Along with the win over Sterling, the Maroons also beat Riverdale 51-27.
The Maroons got two wins on the night from D.J. Parker, James Soliz, Carmelo Cruz, Charlie Farmer, Conner Catour, Kole Brower, Pablo Perez and Jacob Bogdo. Farmer and Brower each recorded two pins.