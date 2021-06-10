Prep report: Smith's 11-RBI day helps West sweep Central

Muscatine (8-5, 3-3 MAC) also got a big pinch-hit single by Xander Nau that drove in two runs in a three-run third in the first game.

The Wildcats dropped to 3-8 overall, 0-4 MAC.

West 8-13 Central 5-1: Davenport West scored a run in the third inning of the first game to break a 2-2 tie, then continued to add to its lead with two in the fourth and three in the sixth.

The Falcons (9-2 overall, 4-0 MAC) turned the second game into a rout over the Blue Devils (5-4, 0-4 MAC).

Bettendorf 3-8, Clinton 13-7: Bettendorf pulled out a narrow victory in Game 2 to salvage a split of their MAC doubleheader.

It was the first conference victory of the season for the Bulldogs (3-8, 1-5 MAC) while the River Kings upped their mark to 7-7, 2-4 MAC.

Boys tennis

Leafs make history: Geneseo won five matches in the Illinois Class 1A state tennis tournament Thursday and made history by having a doubles team reach the second day of the tournament for the first time ever.