Girls soccer

Pleasant Valley 1, Linn-Mar 0: Morgan Russmann scored in the 73rd minute and the Class 3A ninth-ranked PV girls soccer team picked up a signature win over third-ranked Linn-Mar on Saturday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.

The Spartans (6-3) finished the Bettendorf Invitational with a 2-0 mark.

Russmann's score, which was assisted by Sophia Lewis, was PV's only shot on goal in the match. Linn-Mar had 16 shots, eight on frame.

Libby Kamp made eight saves in goal for the Spartans.

Bettendorf 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 1: Carson Bohonek scored two goals and Bettendorf finished a perfect weekend at its home tournament with a win over Wheaton Warrenville South at TouVelle Stadium.

Brooke Magistrelli and Mira Horner had assists for the Bulldogs, who travel to Rockton Hononegah for a match Monday.

Assumption goes 3-0: The Class 1A second-ranked Assumption girls soccer team had an impressive performance Saturday at its home invitational.

The Knights opened with a 3-0 win over Waterloo Columbus, followed with a 6-0 rout over Dubuque Wahlert and concluded with a 10-0 victory against Dyersville Beckman.

Dru Dorsey had four goals and two assists on the day. Ellie Rolfstad and Madelyn Nigey recorded two goals apiece against Beckman. Heather Jondle posted two goals against Wahlert and Ella Curoe had two goals versus Columbus.

The wins move Assumption to 6-3 on the season heading into a match Tuesday against Central DeWitt.

Baseball

Geneseo 12-8, Sterling 2-1: Moved up a day because of Saturday's forecast, the Geneseo High School baseball team took care of business in a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader at Gartner Park in Sterling on Friday night.

The Maple Leafs raced out to a 6-0 lead after two innings in the opener and then scored two early runs in the nightcap to finish off the sweep.

Calvin Pettit struck out six to get the win in the opener and Bryce Sanders fanned six to pick up the victory in Game 2.

AJ Weller had four hits, including a homer, and three RBI in the two games. Drew Nelson and Kolten Schmoll also had four hits apiece in the two games. Schmoll knocked in four runs and Nelson three.

Jaden Weinzierl had a home run and two RBI while Kruiz Ludwig hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

Geneseo (13-4, 4-3) plays host to Rock Island on Tuesday afternoon.

Boys tennis

Spartans win home invite: Undefeated Pleasant Valley won two singles titles and a pair of doubles crowns Saturday to edge Dunlap by a point for the team title at the Pleasant Valley Invitational.

Jatin Kodavatiganti and Aaron Ingram claimed titles at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Ingram teamed with Folu Adekunle for a championship at No. 1 doubles. Armaan Bhagwat and Kodavatiganti took the No. 2 doubles crown.

PV finished with 21 points, followed by Dunlap (20) and Ankeny Centennial (9). Centennial's Caleb Peterson won the No. 1 singles flight.

Dorsey second at Camanche: Alleman senior tennis player Lincoln Dorsey finished second place in singles Saturday at the Camanche Invitational.

In windy and cold conditions, Dorsey defeated Hiram Zigler of Sterling Newman 8-1 in the quarterfinals and Drew Norris of North Scott 8-5 in the semifinals. Dorsey dropped an 8-3 match to North Scott's Lucas Perrson in the final.

Alleman's other singles participant, Chase Baird, fell in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers' two doubles teams of Nate Hein and Dominick Reagan and Tyler Wilden and Charlie Cudworth also lost in the quarterfinal round.

Girls tennis

Waterloo Columbus first at Clinton: The Waterloo Columbus girls' tennis team won the Clinton Invitational on Saturday with 16 points.

Bettendorf finished second with eight points while Central DeWitt and Pleasant Valley each had seven.

Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin and Sarah Hakanson won the No. 1 doubles title, an 8-6 victory in the final over a Columbus team.

Columbus took the Nos. 2 and 3 doubles titles. PV's Aarya Joshi and Hayden Evans were second at No. 2 doubles.