Prep report: Spartans capture MAC dual team title in swimming

Girls swimming

Spartans claim MAC title: The Pleasant Valley girls swimming and diving team claimed its first Mississippi Athletic Conference dual championship in seven years Thursday night with a victory over Davenport Central, 102-81.

Central actually won eight of the 12 events in the dual, but PV’s depth steered them toward the win. The Spartans went 2-3 in seven of the eight events the Blue Devils won.

Central’s Hannah Cousins and Simone Green won a maximum four events. Both were part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay triumphs, while Cousins took the 200 free and 100 butterfly. Green claimed victories in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

PV (6-0 in conference duals) received wins from Dawysn Green (200 individual medley), Maddie Glaus (diving), Lauren Kathan (500 freestyle) and its 400 freestyle relay.

Volleyball

Geneseo sweeps Galesburg: The Geneseo High School volleyball team took care of Galesburg 25-13, 25-20 on Thursday night at home.

The win kept the Maple Leafs (8-3 WB6) alive for a share of the conference title. Moline (11-0) tops the conference standings.

The win was Geneseo’s second over Galesburg this season. The Maple Leafs also swept the Silver Streaks on Sept. 13.

Geneseo will return to the court at 9:30 a.m. Saturday against Belvidere in the Dixon Invitational.

United Township falls to Sterling: The United Township High School volleyball team was swept on the road against Sterling 25-22, 25-12 on Thursday.

The loss was the Panthers’ 11th straight and dropped UT to 1-10 in conference play. The Panthers have won just four sets in their past 11 matches.

United Township will return to the court at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against LaSalle-Peru.

Rock Island downs Alleman: Dubbed the “Battle of the Morgans,” Rock Island High School volleyball coach Morgan Gray and her team defeated Morgan DeBruine and Alleman on Thursday night, 25-7 and 25-16 at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium.

Rock Island junior Addie Bomelyn dominated in the first set at the net and service line. She knocked down five kills and pounded three aces to stake her teammates to an insurmountable advantage.

Rock Island scored the first seven points of the set and led 11-2 on a pair of aces from Bomelyn, two kills by senior Kayla Rice and a well-timed block at the net by junior Autumn Stone.

The Rocks (13-8, 8-3) are in a second-place conference tie with Geneseo.

Claire Hulke had four kills, three digs and two blocks for the Pioneers (4-18, 1-10).

West Liberty clinches RVC South title: The Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty volleyball team swept Durant on Thursday night, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9, to capture the River Valley Conference South Division title.

Maelyn Wainwright had 10 kills and Sophie Buysse chipped in eight for the Comets. Brooklyn Buysse distributed 28 assists.