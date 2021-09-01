Prep report: Spartans claim Assumption Invitational

Boys golf
PV captures title at Emeis: The Pleasant Valley High School boys golf team did not have the individual medalist at Wednesday's Davenport Assumption Invitational. It did finish with the lowest team score.
Spurred by four scores in the 70s, the Spartans claimed the 11-team event at Davenport's Emeis Golf Course with a 304 total. Burlington, led by medalist Nate Spears' 71, was runner-up at 312 and North Scott took third at 329.
Nathan Tillman led PV with a 75. Sam Johnson and Ethan Blomme each turned in 76 and Jack Kilstrom posted 77.
Assumption's Keaton Thissen was the individual runner-up with a 1-over 73. Other than PV's quartet, the only other local player to break 80 was North Scott's John Dobbe with a 78.
Boys soccer
Galesburg 4, Alleman 2: A day of waiting didn't help the Alleman Pioneers in their home boys soccer opener on Wednesday. In a Western Big 6 Conference contest delayed a day by rain and wet conditions, the Pioneers dropped a 4-2 decision to Galesburg. No stats were available from the game.