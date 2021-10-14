Prep report: Spartans clinch outright MAC volleyball title

Volleyball
Pleasant Valley 3, Clinton 0: For the third straight season, Pleasant Valley High School's volleyball team went through the Mississippi Athletic Conference unscathed.
The Spartans finished off a 9-0 league run Thursday night with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 win over Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium.
Class 5A No. 2 PV (28-4) has won 29 straight league matches and its senior class lost only one conference match in four seasons.
Halle Vice had 14 kills while Chloe Cline and Arra Cottrell each had 11 for the Spartans. Cline also had five service aces.
Kora Ruff had 40 assists, giving her 3,050 for her career.
Makayla Howard led Clinton (12-19, 4-5) with seven kills and three blocks while Jamie Greenwalt dished out 11 assists. Clinton had a negative-.013 hitting efficiency.
North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0: Alexis Richards, Ella McLaughlin and Grace Graham each had double-digit kills Thursday as Class 4A second-ranked North Scott swept Central DeWitt 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 in the conference finale.
Richards recorded 11 kills while McLaughlin and Graham each finished with 10. Richards also had a team-high 16 digs and McLaughlin contributed 10.
Alyssa Atzen had 22 assists and five aces for North Scott, which finished third in the conference behind PV and Assumption at 7-2.
The Sabers were limited to nine kills for the match.
Muscatine 3, Davenport North 0: Muscatine picked up its first conference win since Aug. 31 with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 sweep over Davenport North on Thursday in Muscatine.
Hannah Jensen had eight service aces and served 14 straight points for the Muskies at one point in the third set. She also had nine kills and eight digs. It was Muscatine's second conference win of the season.
Davenport North remains winless on the season.
Wilton 2, West Liberty 1: Kelsey Drake hammered 21 kills as Class 2A second-ranked Wilton overcame a first-set defeat to beat 3A seventh-ranked West Liberty in the championship round of the River Valley Conference tournament on Thursday in Wilton, 19-25, 25-13, 15-13.
Macy Daufeldt led the Comets with 15 kills.
West Liberty reached the championship with sweeps over Mid-Prairie and Monticello. Wilton took care of Tipton and West Branch in straight sets.
It was the second win of the season for Wilton over West Liberty. Both teams begin postseason play next week.
Moline 2, Quincy 0: Moline finished off an undefeated season in the Western Big 6 Conference on Thursday night with a 25-13, 25-20 win at Quincy.
The Maroons (21-2, 14-0) did not drop a set in conference play.
Loyola-Chicago recruit Ella Ramsay had 10 kills and nine digs for Moline. Carly Rouse facilitated the offense with 14 assists and served three aces. Megan DePoorter paced the back row with 10 digs.
Moline is at home Monday to face Sherrard.
Sterling 2, United Township 0: United Township jumped out to a lead in the first set Thursday night, but Sterling managed to bounce back and recorded a 25-17, 26-24 victory in Sterling.
The Panthers had a 6-2 lead in the opening set. They had two set points in the second to force a deciding three, but Sterling scored the final four points of the match.