PREP REPORT: Spartans clinch outright MAC volleyball title

Volleyball

Spartans clinch outright MAC title: Class 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley completed its fourth consecutive undefeated season through the Mississippi Athletic Conference on Thursday night with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-13 win over Central DeWitt at PV High School.

The Spartans (25-6, 9-0) are conference champions for the sixth straight year. They have won 39 consecutive league matches dating back to 2018.

Chloe Cline, one of 10 seniors recognized, led the Spartans with 11 kills and Emily Goodpaster finished with eight. Setter Siena Roethler had 30 assists.

Karin Fowler unleashed four service aces, and senior Halle Vice had a team-high eight digs.

Izzy Pierce compiled three kills and 10 digs for the Sabers (6-20, 0-9).

Bettendorf sweeps West: Chloe Bell and Lillie Petersen each had seven kills as Bettendorf clipped Davenport West in the MAC finale Thursday night, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18.

Petersen also had a half-dozen blocks for the Bulldogs, who finished league play 5-4. Olivia Wiley had 15 digs while Dalaney Yeggy registered 10 assists and seven digs.

Rachel Ehlers led the Falcons (5-20, 1-8) with seven kills and 10 digs. Alexandria Petersen posted 14 digs and Faith Rettler facilitated the offense with 22 assists.

Muscatine secure winning MAC record: After dropping a five-set match earlier in the week to Clinton, Muscatine turned the tables Thursday with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-7 win over Davenport Central in the home finale.

The Muskies (17-12) secured a winning record in the MAC and tied Clinton and Bettendorf for fourth place at 5-4.

Muscatine recognized Avery Schroeder for going over 500 assists on the season during their last regular-season match. Schroeder added 33 assists to that total against the Blue Devils (4-12, 2-7 MAC). Schroeder also notched five ace serves.

Hannah Jansen and Annie Zillig each totaled 10 kills. Marissa Swift had nine kills and Brylee Seaman added seven to go with a match-high 18 digs.

Central’s Delaney Graves had a match-high 14 kills and added 17 digs. Central setter Jillian Darland went for 35 assists.

Moline outlasts Galesburg: The Moline High School volleyball team traveled to Galesburg and defeated the Silver Streaks 25-20, 20-25, 25-20 to win its 33rd straight Western Big 6 Conference match Thursday night.

The Maroons (13-0 WB6) were led by senior Sam Veto with 12 kills and three blocks. Maddie Determan also added 11 kills and three blocks. Megan DePoorter had a team-high 24 digs and three aces. Gigi Teritipes had 18 assists.

Moline has won 26 of 29 sets in league play this season.

The Maroons wrap up conference action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at United Township.

Rock Island outlasts Geneseo: In what could be a potential regional final preview in a couple weeks, Rock Island held off Geneseo on Thursday night, 25-19, 11-25, 27-25 at Geneseo High School.

Rock Island has sole possession of second place in the WB6 at 10-3. Kayla Rice had a dozen kills for the Rocks as did Geneseo freshman Lizzie Rapps.

Alleman drops match at Sterling: The Alleman High School volleyball team was swept 25-15, 25-19 at Sterling in a Big 6 conference game Thursday night.

Junior outside hitter Clair Hulke led the Pioneers with five kills and seven digs. Ryhca Fullerlove and Carson Wendt also tallied two kills. Megan Hulke recorded eight assists.

The loss dropped Alleman to 1-12 in WB6 play. The Pioneers will close out conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Galesburg.

United Township can’t handle Quincy: The United Township High School volleyball team was swept at home against Quincy in a Big 6 matchup Thursday night, 25-18, 25-19.

It was the eighth time the Panthers had been swept in 13 conference matches. UT (1-12 WB6) will wrap up conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Moline.

Soccer

Moline takes down Pekin: The Moline High School soccer team defeated Pekin 8-0 at home Thursday in a tune-up for the playoffs.

Moline was up 7-0 by halftime with goals from Dillon Baker, Saiheed Jah, Andres Segovia and Aiden Caras-O’Neil.

The win ended the Maroons’ regular season at 14-3-1.

Moline will face Pekin on the road at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 3A regional semifinal.