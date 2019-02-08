Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 50, Clinton 15: Not since the 2012-13 Davenport Assumption Knights has a team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference had an unblemished record.
The Class 5A eighth-ranked Spartans changed that Friday night.
Holding the River Queens to a season-low in points powered them to the road win inside Yourd Gymnasium.
PV (20-0, 17-0 MAC) outscored Clinton 17-3 in the third quarter to turn a 13-point lead at the half into a 40-13 advantage with eight minutes to play.
Carli Spelhaug led the Spartans in scoring with 15 points. Macy Beinborn chipped in 11 on three trifectas.
The River Queens (8-9, 6-9) were led with eight points from Megan Gandrup.
Muscatine 33, Davenport West 27: The Muskies sank critical late game free throws to hold off winless West Friday night.
Zoey Long and Macey Rogers each converted three free throws apiece in the final three minutes to come away with the home win.
"We just managed those last couple minutes, we took care of the basketball and knocked down enough free throws and did just enough to close it out," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "Some nights when it's not going well and shots aren't falling ... you just have to hang together."
Alicia Gracia led the Muskies (7-12, 7-9 MAC) with 16 points. Long chipped in 12 on three 3s. The Falcons (0-20, 0-17) were led by 10 points each from Nativionna Griffin-Blanks and Kaitlyn Powell.
Davenport Central 62, Burlington 51: The Blue Devils completed the season sweep of the Grayhounds on Friday night.
Central (4-16, 4-13 MAC) outscored Burlington (3-14, 2-12) 18-11 in the second quarter. Aniah Smith had a team-high 15 points. Mackenzie Brown and Adriauna Mayfield registered eight apiece.
Alexis Standard poured in a game-high 18 points and Bailey Wiemann chipped in 10.
Boys basketball
Davenport West 57, Muscatine 31: Plagued by 19 turnovers, the Muskies continued to be without a win Friday night at Muscatine High School.
The Falcons (6-11, 4-11 MAC) used an aggressive halfcourt defense to force those turnovers and score in transition.
“Their offense is created from their defense,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said of West. “That’s their whole offense; steal the ball and go score.”
Malik Westerfield poured in a game-high 19 points — 11 in the third quarter — and Jamil Haymond contributed 16.
Noah Yahn led the Muskies (0-16, 0-13) with 17 points.
Pleasant Valley 37, Clinton 34: The Spartans held on for a road win despite only scoring five points in the fourth quarter.
Clinton's Max Holy had a chance to send the game into overtime, but his 3-point attempt rimmed out as time expired.
The win pushes the Spartans (11-7, 8-7 MAC) into a tie with Assumption for fourth place in the conference. The River Kings (2-15, 2-12) drop their 11th in a row.
Galesburg 59, Alleman 47: Not having Eric Price in the lineup didn't seem to matter to the Silver Streaks as Quinn Anderson and Jaylin McCants combined to score 38 points in their Western Big Six victory over the Pioneers.
Alleman (8-17, 0-9 WB6) led 8-5 in the first quarter before Galesburg (15-10, 4-4) went on a 21-1 run spanning parts of the first two quarters and went into the locker room up 30-17.
The Pioneers had three players in double figures led by 14 points from Chase VanDerGinst. Dane Hodge chipped in 13 and Sam Mattecheck scored 10.