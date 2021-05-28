Prep report: Spartans have two doubles teams in semis

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Pleasant Valley High School boys tennis team has two doubles teams still in the hunt for a state championship.

Nathan Barlow and Luke Brunsvold advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A state doubles tournament on Friday at Coe College with a pair of wins.

Teammates Mazen Alsheikha and Gavin Pangan also moved into the final four with an upset win over the third-seeded team from Linn-Mar and then another three-set victory in the quarterfinals.

Barlow and Brunsvold beat a doubles team from Ames in the opening round, 6-1, 6-1 and followed with a 6-4, 6-2 quarterfinal victory. They'll play the top-seeded team of Quinn Monson and Kaden Taylor from Waukee in Saturday morning's semifinals.

Alsheikha and Pangan pulled out a pair of three-set wins, including a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Waukee's Ayden Fletcher and Sai Rayasam in the quarterfinals. PV's doubles team will face the second seed of Luca Chackalala and Mukundan Kasturirangan from Iowa City West in the semifinals.