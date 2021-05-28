Prep report: Spartans have two doubles teams in semis

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Pleasant Valley High School boys tennis team has two doubles teams still in the hunt for a state championship.
Nathan Barlow and Luke Brunsvold advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A state doubles tournament on Friday at Coe College with a pair of wins.
Teammates Mazen Alsheikha and Gavin Pangan also moved into the final four with an upset win over the third-seeded team from Linn-Mar and then another three-set victory in the quarterfinals.
Barlow and Brunsvold beat a doubles team from Ames in the opening round, 6-1, 6-1 and followed with a 6-4, 6-2 quarterfinal victory. They'll play the top-seeded team of Quinn Monson and Kaden Taylor from Waukee in Saturday morning's semifinals.
Alsheikha and Pangan pulled out a pair of three-set wins, including a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Waukee's Ayden Fletcher and Sai Rayasam in the quarterfinals. PV's doubles team will face the second seed of Luca Chackalala and Mukundan Kasturirangan from Iowa City West in the semifinals.
PV's Jake Dolphin, the third seed in the singles draw, was knocked off in the opening round by Jayden Shinn of Iowa City West, 6-4, 6-4. Dolphin responded with a pair of consolation wins, including a second win this season over Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Parker Sprague, and can finish as high as fifth place with two victories Saturday.
Davenport West's Luke Loving, making his state debut, lost both matches Friday and was eliminated from the tournament.
Boys golf
Ryan takes third at state: Tipton junior Bob Ryan followed up his first-round 76 with another 4-over 76 Friday to finish in third place at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament.
Contested at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Ryan had birdies at the par-4 sixth and par-5 18th. His 152 total was three strokes behind medalist Nate Offerman of Dyersville Beckman. Offerman had a 2-under 70, the low round of the tournament on Friday.
West Branch beat Grundy Center by a stroke for the 2A team title, 644-45.
Girls soccer
Central DeWitt 2, Clinton 1 (OT): A little more than four minutes into overtime, Mia Braddock scored her second goal of the night to lift Central DeWitt past Clinton in a Class 2A regional contest in Clinton.
After a scoreless first half, Clinton's Greta Greenly scored in the early stages of the second half. Braddock responded with the equalizer.
The match was not decided until the fifth minute of overtime.
Central DeWitt (7-11) advances to play Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal.
Baseball
Pleasant Valley 4-6, Ankeny 2-2: The sixth-ranked Pleasant Valley baseball team swept top-ranked Ankeny on the road Friday night.
AJ Bynum picked up the win in the opener while Barrett Lindmark struck out 10 and went the distance in the nightcap. Ryan Mumey was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
PV (3-0) returns to action Wednesday at home against Iowa City West.
Clinton 5, Fort Dodge 1: Clinton picked up its first win of the season Friday in Waterloo behind the arm of Jai Jensen. The junior yielded just four hits and struck out 11 in a complete game.
Addison Binnie had a double and Logan Mulholland hit a triple for Clinton (1-3).