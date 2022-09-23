Prep report: Spartans lead MAC golf tournament after opening day

KEWANEE — With four players shooting in the 70s, the Pleasant Valley High School boys' golf team opened a comfortable lead after the opening round of the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament Friday.

Led by Sam Johnson's even-par 72, the Spartans posted a 298 total and have a 16-stroke cushion over North Scott at Midland Golf Club in the 36-hole event.

Ethan Blomme had a 74, Owen Wright a 75 and Connor Borbeck a 77 for PV, which is chasing a sixth consecutive conference tournament crown.

Assumption's Keaton Thissen is the individual leader after the opening 18 with a 2-under 70. Thissen, runner-up at last year's tournament, had four birdies and two bogeys in his round.

Johnson is in second place and his 72 was highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 fourth. Central DeWitt's Jacob Brokaw is in fifth after an opening 76.

North Scott also had four scores in the 70s — Vaughn Roseman (78), Drew Sacia (78), Cal Behm (79) and Jack Gomez (79).

Assumption is in third place with a 323 total, followed by Central DeWitt (327) and Bettendorf (334).

The final round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Prep football

Cedar Falls 35, Muscatine 0: It was a happy homecoming football game Friday evening for the hosting Cedar Falls Tigers who routed Muscatine 35-0 at the UNI-Dome.

The decision continued the trend in the series between these two as Cedar Falls has now won all four meetings by a combined score of 170-35.

Muscatine (1-4) was shut out for the second time this year, the first coming in the season-opener by Linn-Mar. Standout running back Ty Cozad was back in the lineup for the Muskies but was held to under 100 yards rushing.

Cedar Falls (3-2) pitched its third shutout of the season, this one needed to break a two-game losing streak. Drake Gelhaus (16 carries, 138 yards) scored twice, Derek Woods scored twice and Tate Hermansen threw for one TD.

Cedar Falls totaled 283 yards to Muscatine's 168.

Burlington 42, Clinton 30: A punishing ground game carried the Burlington Greyhounds to a 42-30 Class 4A District 3-opening victory over the visiting Clinton River Kings Friday evening on the artificial surface at Bracewell Stadium. The teams combined for 716 yards rushing in the contest.

Burlington (4-1) won its fourth straight game, rushing for 456 yards. The Greyhounds had two rushers — Caden Schisel and Gabe Robinson — over 100 yards. Schisel scored four touchdowns.

The loss was the third straight for Clinton which dropped to 1-4 on the season, 0-1 in district play. The River Kings totaled over 300 yards offense as senior quarterback Addison Binnie rushed for 188 yards on 31 carries and he also scored four TDs.