Prep report: Spartans rally twice to sweep Bulldogs

Softball

Pleasant Valley 4-4, Bettendorf 3-3: Class 5A fifth-ranked PV rallied from a deficit twice to sweep rival and 13th-ranked Bettendorf in the Mississippi Athletic Conference finale Tuesday at the Spartan Complex.

The Spartans rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the opener with two runs in the sixth inning and another in the bottom of the eighth to prevail. Sophia Lindquist drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher.

In Game 2, PV (31-7, 14-4 MAC) was down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but recorded three runs to take the game. Kaitlyn Drish had the walk-off hit for the Spartans.

Emily Wood, Avery Menke and Drish each had two hits in the contest.

Bettendorf (23-13, 12-6) received home runs from Sarah Rigdon in Game 1 and Ellie Erpelding and Sophia Del Vecchio in Game 2.

PV opens postseason play Saturday night at home against the winner of Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Bettendorf will entertain Davenport West.

Maquoketa 8, Camanche 0: Maquoketa used a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday night to race past Camanche and earn a date with top-ranked Davenport Assumption in a regional semifinal Friday night.