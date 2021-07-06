Prep report: Spartans rally twice to sweep Bulldogs

Softball
Pleasant Valley 4-4, Bettendorf 3-3: Class 5A fifth-ranked PV rallied from a deficit twice to sweep rival and 13th-ranked Bettendorf in the Mississippi Athletic Conference finale Tuesday at the Spartan Complex.
The Spartans rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the opener with two runs in the sixth inning and another in the bottom of the eighth to prevail. Sophia Lindquist drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher.
In Game 2, PV (31-7, 14-4 MAC) was down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but recorded three runs to take the game. Kaitlyn Drish had the walk-off hit for the Spartans.
Emily Wood, Avery Menke and Drish each had two hits in the contest.
Bettendorf (23-13, 12-6) received home runs from Sarah Rigdon in Game 1 and Ellie Erpelding and Sophia Del Vecchio in Game 2.
PV opens postseason play Saturday night at home against the winner of Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Bettendorf will entertain Davenport West.
Maquoketa 8, Camanche 0: Maquoketa used a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday night to race past Camanche and earn a date with top-ranked Davenport Assumption in a regional semifinal Friday night.
The Cardinals (18-18) avenged an 8-4 loss to the Indians from earlier in the season. Camanche closed the season at 5-22.
West Liberty 10, Mid-Prairie 1: Finley Hall smashed two home runs, including a three-run blast in the third inning, to power eighth-ranked West Liberty past Mid-Prairie in a Class 3A regional opener Tuesday.
West Liberty (22-8) advances to play Knoxville in a regional semifinal on Friday in West Liberty.
Isabel Morrison had a two-run hit for the Comets as they extended the lead to 9-1 in the fifth inning. Sailor Hall earned the win in the circle for West Liberty.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Calamus-Wheatland 1: The Warriors saw their 2021 season come to an end at the hands of Tri-Rivers Conference foe Bellevue Marquette on Tuesday in a Class 1A regional opener in Bellevue.
Cal-Wheat closed the season on an eight-game losing streak and was 15-18 overall.