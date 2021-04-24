Prep report: Spartans roll to home invite title, River Queens second at home

Boys tennis
Spartans sweep home invite: The Pleasant Valley boys' tennis team swept all nine flights (six singles, three doubles) of its home invitational on Saturday.
Coach Randy Brockhage's team closed with 27 points, 10 1/2 clear of runner-up Dunlap. The Pleasant Valley junior varsity squad was third in the six-team meet with 12 points.
Jake Dolphin (No. 1), Brady Adams (No. 2), Nathan Barlow (No. 3), Mazen Alsheikha (No. 4), Gavin Pangan (No. 5) and Luke Brunsvold (No. 6) won singles titles. Dolphin and Brunsvold won their finals matches by 8-0 margin.
The third-ranked Spartans have yet to lose a single match this season.
Girls tennis
Clinton second at home invite: The Clinton girls tennis team finished second place at its home invitational Saturday.
Perennial Class 1A power Waterloo Columbus won the nine-team meet with 28.5 points, four clear of Clinton. Pleasant Valley was a distant third with 13.5 points and Bettendorf finished fourth with 13.
Clinton's Anna Current won the No. 3 singles flight with an 8-5 victory in the final. Pleasant Valley's Hayden Evans prevailed at No. 6 singles with an 8-3 win.
Current and Emily Manemann teamed up for a championship at No. 2 doubles with an 8-6 triumph in the finals. Jayden Kissack and Kallen Keefer won the title at the third doubles flight, too.
Boys soccer
PV, Bettendorf go 2-0: The Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf boys soccer teams each went 2-0 at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.
PV beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 and Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0. Bettendorf, meanwhile, upended Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1 and outlasted Kennedy in penalty kicks.
Rhys Ward and Jack Roemer had second-half goals for PV (10-1) against Kennedy. Ward had a first-half goal in the win over the Go-Hawks.
Bettendorf's Mohamed Monkari had a hat trick in the win over Waverly-Shell Rock while Xavier Potts put a pair of shots through the back of the net.
North Scott 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0: Oliver Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime, with an assist from Max Solis, to beat Xavier in a nonconference match at The Pitch in Eldridge.
Kade Tippet had seven saves in goal for the Lancers (5-3).
Girls soccer
North Scott 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2: North Scott scored three second-half goals to beat Class 2A top-ranked Xavier in a match Saturday in Eldridge.
It was the fourth straight win for the Lancers after a 1-4 start to the season.
Baseball
Rock Island sweeps Sherrard: Julian Harris silenced Sherrard's bats in the opener and the Rock Island lineup came alive in Game 2 as the Rocks swept the Tigers 3-1 and 11-7 Saturday.
Game 1 featured a pitching dual between Harris and Sherrard's Brady Hartman, with each team tallying just a single run off the opposing starter.
Rock Island finally broke through in extra innings off the Sherrard bullpen, however, scoring a pair in the eighth inning to win it.
Tyler Hansen led the Rock Island offense with two hits, including a double, a run scored and a pair of RBIs.
Harris allowed three hits and struck out 10 in seven innings. Hartman struck out seven in six frames.
Rock Island got out of the gates much faster in Game 2, scoring four in the first, four in the second, and two in the third to build a 10-0 lead. Sherrard scored six in the fourth to pull within four runs but could get no closer.
Zach DeMarlie reached base four times for Rocky, tallying two singles and two walks to go with a pair of runs scored and RBIs. AJ Freeman added two hits, a run scored and two RBIs and Colton Sigel had a triple and three RBIs.
Hartman and Ryan Staver each knocked in two for Sherrard.
UT splits pair at Knoxville: United Township cruised past Peoria Christian 10-2 but saw hosting Knoxville rally for a 7-5 win to leave the Panthers with a split Saturday.
Against Peoria Christian, Ethan Harrison had three hits, scored three runs and drove in one, and Davian Vallejo, Reid Murphy and Julius Velasquez each had two hits.
Against Knoxville, UT led 3-1 before Knoxville scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth to take charge.
Murphy had three hits including a double and Vallejo had two hits and two runs scored for UT.
Volleyball
Alleman falls to Mercer County: Alleman captured the first set but Mercer County rallied to send the Pioneers to a season-closing loss Saturday afternoon, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12.
Ava Ruggles tallied 15 assists and five aces to lead the Golden Eagles. Kierstin Cox added led Mercer County with six kills, Kayla Luther added four blocks and Anna Wagner had 13 assists.
Alleman ends the year 2-12.