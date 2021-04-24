Prep report: Spartans roll to home invite title, River Queens second at home

Rock Island sweeps Sherrard: Julian Harris silenced Sherrard's bats in the opener and the Rock Island lineup came alive in Game 2 as the Rocks swept the Tigers 3-1 and 11-7 Saturday.

Game 1 featured a pitching dual between Harris and Sherrard's Brady Hartman, with each team tallying just a single run off the opposing starter.

Rock Island finally broke through in extra innings off the Sherrard bullpen, however, scoring a pair in the eighth inning to win it.

Tyler Hansen led the Rock Island offense with two hits, including a double, a run scored and a pair of RBIs.

Harris allowed three hits and struck out 10 in seven innings. Hartman struck out seven in six frames.

Rock Island got out of the gates much faster in Game 2, scoring four in the first, four in the second, and two in the third to build a 10-0 lead. Sherrard scored six in the fourth to pull within four runs but could get no closer.