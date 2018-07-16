Jose Lara has referred to Carli Spelhaug as Pleasant Valley's spark plug all season. The Pleasant Valley second baseman was voted as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's softball player of the year Monday.
Spelhaug, who helped the Spartans to a share of the league title and a third consecutive state tournament appearance, was one of four Spartans selected to the top team in voting by league coaches.
Sister and pitcher Ellie Spelhaug, senior Alexia Lara and freshman Emily Wood joined Spelhaug on the top team.
Carli, a four-year starter, is batting .481 with 60 runs scored. She has smacked 13 doubles, 9 home runs and knocked in 40 runs while swiping 22 bases out of the leadoff spot.
Davenport Assumption, which shared the league title with PV, also had four players on the first team in Hannah Kelley, Allie Timmons, Olivia Wardlow and Anna Wohlers.
Muscatine had a trio on the first team in Catie Cole and outfielders Brittni Lloyd and Rylie Moss.
Davenport West, North Scott and Burlington each had two first-team selections. Jayme Finn and Abby Atkins represented the Falcons, while Ryann Cheek and Abby Moeller made the top team for the Lancers.
Makaylin Powers and Emily Bloomer were first-team selections for Burlington. The remainder of the first team featured Bettendorf's Anna Forari and Davenport Central's Bre Shorter.
Assumption's Ron Ferrill and PV's Jose Lara were named co-coaches of the year.
Baseball
Central DeWitt rallies to upset Xavier: Central DeWitt overcame a 2-0 deficit Monday to upset second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-4 in an Iowa Class 3A district baseball final.
Trailing 2-0, the Sabers (28-12) used a four-run fifth inning to position themselves to end a 17-game win streak by the Saints.
Two walks, two bunts and a two-run single by Devin Hurdle followed by a run-scoring double by Cam Steffens pushed Central DeWitt ahead to stay at 4-2.
Tucker Kinney opened the sixth inning with a home run which provided the Sabers with what proved to be a needed insurance run after Xavier (30-10) pulled within 5-4 by scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth.
Central DeWitt advances to face Davenport Assumption in a substate game Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.