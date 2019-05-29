Boys soccer
State tournament postponed: Due to field conditions at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, the IHSAA announced Wednesday the Iowa boys state soccer tournament has been postponed.
The start of the tournament will be pushed back one day, with finals moved to Tuesday due to IHSAA policy prohibiting postseason play on Sundays and previously scheduled Iowa girls regional finals set for Monday.
The currently set game times and field assignments are unchanged. As a result, West Liberty's Class 1A quarterfinal game against North Polk is now scheduled for noon Friday and Bettendorf's Class 3A quarterfinal game against Urbandale is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Friday.
Spartans dominate all-MAC team: After a 15-2 season and outright MAC championship, Pleasant Valley led the way with five first team selections on the All-MAC teams released Wednesday.
Senior defenders Zach Morel, Noah Decker and sophomore defender Jack Roemer were all first team selections after partnering up to allow just two goals all season. PV sophomore goalkeeper Gabriel Johnson was also a first team selection, as was senior midfielder Isaac Ward, a Northern Michigan commit.
Davenport Central had four first team selections, including senior midfielder Luke Hummel and senior defender Alex McLeland. Despite missing the second half of the season with an injury, senior forward Bobby Nikolopoulos was also a first team selection, as was freshman forward Nathan Hummel, who led the Blue Devils with 13 goals.
State-bound Bettendorf had two first team picks in junior forward George Elias, who leads the Bulldogs with 10 goals, and senior midfielder Ian Silva, who leads the team with 12 assists.
Muscatine also had two first team selections in senior forward Angel Arceo and senior midfielder Raul Medina.
Davenport West senior forward Huy Tran rounds out the first team after leading the conference with 20 goals.
North head coach David Gamble was named coach of the year. For a full list of the teams, see Page D5.
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 11, Davenport West 0: Jaylen Cangas and Avery Horner each had hat tricks as Bettendorf only needed a half to advance to a Class 3A regional final.
The Bulldogs (13-4) also got goals from Mia Griffin, Abby Schafer, Annika Skogman, Sophia Utsinger and Ashlynn Whitcanack and will host Pleasant Valley on Monday.
Muscatine 5, Clinton 0: The Muscatine girls soccer team had two goals Wednesday night: Stay fresh and advance to the regional final.
Mission accomplished.
Muscatine played nearly every player on its roster Wednesday on its home field and used three first-half goals to cruise to a 5-0 win over Clinton (6-11) in the Class 3A region 7 semifinals.
Muscatine will hit the road to play Class 3A No. 3 Linn-Mar (17-1) Monday at 6 p.m.
“We definitely have a challenge next game and we knew that coming into (tonight),” coach Nate Meineke said. “Clinton is a good team, but we’d beaten them earlier in the season. The hope was we could get different people in different positions and rest some people and go from there.”
— Evan Riggs, evan.riggs@muscatinejournal.com
Girls tennis
Knights pair reaches consolation semifinals: Assumption's Lauren Dilulio and Caroline Bush bounced back from a second-round loss to secure a top-eight finish at the Class 1A Iowa state tennis tournament Wednesday.
The Knights duo started their day with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Spencer's Emily English and Gabby Kardell.
That win set up a second-round matchup with the top-seeded Waterloo Columbus pair of Taylor Hogan and Elysse Trost, who topped Dilulio and Bush in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.
Upon reaching the consolation bracket, however, the Assumpion pair cruised, topping Kuemper Catholic's Samantha Schwarte and Abby Boes, 6-2, 6-0.
Next up for the Knights today are the third-seeded pair of Kendall Evans and Josie Condon from Estherville Lincoln Central, who were the victim of a first-round upset.
Girls golf
Leinart 12th at Ankeny: Davenport Assumption senior Olivia Leinart closed her high school career Wednesday with a top-15 showing at the Class 3A state tournament in Ankeny.
Leinart had rounds of 84 and 82 at Otter Creek Golf Course for a 166 and 12th place. Gilbert's Britta Snyder was the medalist with a 7-under total following rounds of 70 and 65.
Central DeWitt was ninth among the 10 teams. Audrey McAleer led the Sabers, making their first state trip in seven years, with 90 and 93. She finished 23rd. Dubuque Wahlert won the team crown by 48 strokes over Humboldt.
Tipton eighth in 2A: Tipton improved its score by 27 strokes in the final round of the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday at Ames Golf & Country Club. The Tigers placed eighth with a two-day total of 771. New Hampton cruised to the championship by 59 shots.
After posting 399 in the first round, Tipton came back with a 372. Alex Hoffman led Tipton with an 18th-place finish. She had rounds of 94 and 82. Alli Nash was 24th after a pair of 91s.