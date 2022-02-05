Prep report: Sterling edges Galesburg, Moline for Big 6 swim title

Boys swimming

Sterling claims title: The Sterling High School boys swim team edged Galesburg for the Western Big 6 Conference title Saturday in Sterling.

Sterling finished with 282 points, seven in front of Galesburg. Moline was third with 266 points and Rock Island placed fourth with 175 and United Township had 156.

Moline had two double-winners on the day. Henry Neff won the 200 individual medley in 1 minute, 59.86 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:58.06. Teammate Peter Adams took first in the 50 free (22.12) and 100 free (48.69).

Rock Island's Lucas Rettig swam to first place in the 100 butterfly (54.58) and 100 backstroke (54.48). The junior was voted as the Big 6 swimmer of the year by the coaches.

The Maroons also captured a win in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.14. The relay was comprised of Neff, Phineas VanVooren, Josh Whalen and Adams .

Girls basketball

Pleasant Valley 47, Linn-Mar 43: Halle Vice scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and had five steals as Class 5A sixth-ranked PV went on the road and beat 15th-ranked Linn-Mar on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans (17-2) trailed 22-17 at halftime, but scored 30 points in the second half to extend their win streak to eight games.

PV made seven 3-pointers and was 14 of 21 at the foul line. Mattie Moats had nine points and Addie Kerkhoff finished with eight for the Spartans.

Zoe Kennedy led Linn-Mar with 14 points.

Davenport North 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 39: North won its third straight game and sixth in its last eight outings Saturday afternoon with a nonconference triumph over Prairie at home.

The victory moved the Wildcats to 10-10 on the season heading into the final week of the regular season.

Galesburg 50, Alleman 35: Kiarra Kilgore scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the second half as Galesburg overcame a two-point halftime deficit to beat Alleman by double figures in a Big 6 contest Saturday afternoon.

The Pioneers, who received a game-high 15 points from Audrey Erickson, led 21-19 at intermission. Galesburg (20-10, 7-6) inched in front by two points after three quarters and then outscored Alleman 18-5 in the closing eight minutes.

Alleman drops to 12-17 overall and 3-10 in league play.

Rock Island 45, Sterling 18: Rock Island kept its hopes for at least a share of a Big 6 title alive with a lopsided win over Sterling on Saturday.

Bri Stewart had 16 points and Imari McDuffy finished with 13 for the Rocks, who led 12-4 after the opening quarter and then outscored Sterling 15-0 in the second quarter.

The Rocks (18-10) are 11-2 in league play, one game behind Geneseo with one game remaining. Geneseo plays Moline on Wednesday while Rock Island travels to Quincy on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Geneseo 83, Chicago Intrinsic 44: Geneseo, with only nine players in uniform, received 25 points from Bristol Lewis and 22 from Tayt Hager in its nonconference rout over Chicago Intrinsic.

Geneseo (9-16) led 30-3 after the first quarter and 44-17 at halftime. Lewis had 19 of his points in the opening half while Hager 17 points in the final three quarters.

Brock Seei also finished in double figures for the Maple Leafs with 11 points.

Ashwaubenon 50, Rock Island 48: After dribbling out near the mid-court line for about 30 seconds, Matt Imig scored from about 15 feet out in the final seconds to give Ashwaubenon a win over Rock Island on Saturday in the Wisconsin-Illinois Border Battle in Racine, Wis.

Marcus Tomashek had 24 points and Imig finished with a dozen for the 17-1 Jaguars. Amarion Nimmers finished in double figures for the Rocks (17-8).

