Prep report: Sterling knocks off Rock Island volleyball

Volleyball
Sterling rallies past Rock Island: After visiting Rock Island rallied to take Game 1 of Thursday's Western Big 6 conference volleyball matchup with Sterling, the Golden Warriors responded with a rally of their own.
Sterling took the second set and then vanquished a late Rock Island lead in set three to take the 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 win, officially eliminating Rock Island from the Western Big 6 title chase.
With one match remaining, Rock Island, 10-3 in the Western Big 6, fell 2 1/2 games behind conference leader Moline.
The Rocks rallied in the first set after trailing 20-17, but couldn't win the pair of equally tight sets that followed. They led as late as 21-20 in the third but couldn't hold off a late Sterling charge.
Howard powers Clinton to win: Makyala Howard recorded a match-high 27 kills and Kailyn Graves had a dozen as Clinton needed extended sets twice to sweep Muscatine, 27-25, 31-29, 25-23, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at Yourd Gymnasium.
Jamie Greenwalt facilitated the River Queens' offense with 42 assists. Howard, who had 63 attacks in the match, finished with a .333 hitting efficiency. She also led Clinton (9-16, 4-4 MAC) with 18 digs. Ashtyn Dohrn finished with 17 digs.