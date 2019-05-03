ALEDO — Mercer County's boys track & field team scored 139 points to clinch the Lincoln Trail Conference championship by just one point over rival Princeville. A key contributor to that victory was senior Evan Terrill.
Terrill has been itching to get first place in the 110 high hurdles at the LTC Meet since his freshman year. The first two years of his high school career he finished second to a teammate, and his junior year he was sidelined with a broken foot. So, when Terrill crossed the finish line with no one ahead of him, he couldn’t help but smile.
“It definitely feels good,” Terrill said. “The hurdles take a lot of time and commitment, and I’ve been putting in work over the winter to get better. To run with the best, you have to train.”
Terrill's winning time in the 110s was 15.64. He finished with three silvers: the 300 low hurdles, the high jump and as part of the 400 relay team. In all, Terrill was a part of 34 of Mercer County's points.
“I have the form down, so during a race, I just focus on the little things,” Terrill said, “I’ve been doing the hurdles for so long that I just have to keep pushing and keep the rhythm."
Galva senior Caelin Foley led the pack in the 3200 with a time of 9:56.02 and also won the 1600 in 4:43.42. Foley had his eyes set on a larger goal at the conference meet.
“The Lincoln Trail Conference Meet record is 9:51, so I definitely was focused on trying to get that,” Foley said. “I probably would have been able to achieve that if the conditions were better and I kept a better pace in the middle of the race.”
Foley has yet to go through the sectional qualifiers, but his aim is to run in both the 1600 and the 3200 at the state level.
“The goal is to medal in both races,” Foley said. “I need to get myself in better shape and condition my body to do both.”
Annawan-Wethersfield, with 68½ points, was a distant third in the nine-school team race.
The girls meet was won by Princeville with 111 points. Annawan-Wethersfield (91.75) finished second and host Mercer County (81.75) was third in the nine-team gathering.
Mercer County junior Karli Stineman set the school record in the triple jump, leaping 34-7½.
“This was my first year doing track and I’ve only done the triple jump a few times this season,” Stineman said. “I went up against good competition tonight, so the pressure was on. ... Looking forward, I need to work on my form. Keep my knees up and bounding on my steps and just need to constantly improve.”
In the long jump, Ridgewood senior Jenna Stromquist finished first with a jump of 16-2 and was also a member of the Spartans 400 relay squad that finished second.
Stromquist claims that the 4x100 team doesn’t rely on speed, but rather communication to do well at meets.
“Communication is crucial,” Stromquist said. “A bad handoff can affect the entire race where everything happens in a split second. We’re a close-knit group of girls, and we aren’t afraid to tell each other what to work on.”
Girls soccer
Assumption 8, Clinton 0: Carly King had a hat trick and Assumption maintained its unbeaten record, topping Clinton on Friday.
Livy Lansing opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Assumption (9-0, 6-0), and Lauren Herrig made it 2-0 seven minutes later.
Sully Kelly, Aubrey Langan and Morgan Jennings also scored for the Knights.
Clinton fell to 1-4 in the MAC.
Bettendorf 5, United Township 1: Avery Horner opened the scoring for the Bulldogs and Bettendorf cruised from there in topping the Panthers.
Alli Whitaker, Jaylen Cangas, Riley Markham and Mya Morris also scored to build a 5-0 lead before Caylee King scored United Township's first goal in the 79th minute.
Bettendorf tallied 16 shots to the Panthers' five.
Davenport North 4, Davenport West 0: The Wildcats picked up their first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season, topping the Falcons on Friday.
The win moves North to 3-8, 1-5 in the MAC. West falls to 1-10, 0-6 in the MAC.
Softball
Alleman sweeps Quincy: Having scored just four runs in their last four Western Big 6 Conference games — all losses — the Alleman Pioneers softball team was deeply in need of something good to happen.
It sure did. The Pioneers (12-13, 3-5 WB6) pounded out 25 hits and scored 19 runs in a 12-2, 7-3 sweep of Quincy (13-12, 1-7) in Friday's WB6 makeup twinbill at Rose Field.
It wasn't just one or two players who got it going. In the opener, eight players had at least one hit and seven had at least one RBI. Taylor Parker, who came into the doubleheader with three hits in six games, led the way with two singles, a double, a triple and four RBIs.
Madison Steines added three hits and Alicia Casas had a pair.
