Prep report: Tipton boys defeat No. 2 Waukon at 2A state qualifier

Cross country

Tipton boys claim qualifier: Spurred by sophomore Clay Bohlmann's runner-up finish, the Tipton High School boys cross country team is headed back to the state meet in Fort Dodge.

Seeking a fourth state championship in five years, Tipton edged second-ranked Waukon for the team title at Thursday's Class 2A state qualifier in Monticello, 50-58. Mediapolis clipped Monticello, 71-76, for the final state-qualifying spot.

Ty Nichols (fifth) and Maxson Fogg (10th) joined Bohlmann in the top 10 for the fourth-ranked Tigers. Mediapolis' Solomon Zaugg collected the win in 16 minutes, 9 seconds — 19 seconds clear of Bohlmann.

The top three girls teams were separated by only three points. Tipton finished second with 59 points, three back of champion Monticello. Beckman also had 59 points, but Tipton won the tiebreaker. All three teams advance to state.

Junior Alivia Edens was fifth and sophomore Laura Owen placed 13th to lead Tipton. Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor won the race in 18:59.

Wilton freshman Audra Coss (seventh, 20:04), Northeast senior Cenady Soenksen (11th, 20:18) and Camanche sophomore Gretchyn Fairlie (14th, 20:42) qualified for state with top-15 finishes.

Steines, Blount pick up wins: Noelle Steines has positioned herself for another state championship. Despite having only two previous races under her belt this season because of an injury, the Calamus-Wheatland sophomore captured the Class 1A state qualifier at Cascade in runaway fashion Thursday.

Steines covered the 5,000-meter course at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course in 19:14, about 75 seconds in front of runner-up Billie Wagner of South Winneshiek. Steines has won all three races she's participated in this season.

Clinton Prince of Peace senior Marcus Blount won the boys division over MFL MarMac's Nathan Schellhorn by two-hundredths of a second. It'll be Blount's fourth trip to the state meet as he'll look to improve on last year's 28th-place finish.

Fusco qualifies for state: Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco finished fourth in 21 minutes, 51 seconds Thursday at the Class 1A state-qualifying meet in Iowa City to earn a trip to next week's state meet in Fort Dodge.

Led by individual champion Desi Lang, Hudson had five of the top 11 finishers to capture the team crown with 28 points. Iowa City Regina was second with 51 and advances to state.

On the boys side, Regina had five of the top 10 finishers to nab the team title. Bellevue, led by individual champion Payton Griebel, was second and moves on.

Columbus Community's Damian Vergara was sixth in 17:59 and advances to the state meet.

Volleyball

Muscatine swept: Muscatine wasn’t able to survive its road Class 5A Region 4 semifinal, falling to Cedar Rapids Prairie in straight sets (25-20, 25-13, 25-18).

The visiting Muskies (17-13) got off to a good start in the first set by taking a 5-0 behind two Hannah Jansen kills and one each from Brylee Seaman and Marissa Swift.

But the Muscatine lead was short-lived as the Hawks (14-21) stormed back to tie it at 10.

The Muskies played from behind virtually the entire time from there on out as Prairie rode a 29-assist effort from Taylor Ray to victory. Ray also registered three of her team’s seven aces. Jacey Miller led the Hawks in kills with 14. McKenna Murray and Ryann Decker combined for 14 more.

Muscatine’s Avery Schroeder ended with 18 assists to finish the season with 599. Hannah Jansen led the Muskies in kills with 13. Brylee Seaman chipped in five after leaving with an injury but returning in the second set. Ella Schroeder led Muscatine in digs with seven while Prairie libero Maggie Lueck tallied a match-best 15.

Bettendorf falls in five: The Bettendorf High School volleyball team dropped its Class 5A Region 5 road matchup to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-4.

The Cougars (22-11) advanced to the regional final. The Bulldogs season ended with an 18-14 record.

Clinton comes up short at West Delaware: The Clinton High School volleyball team dropped a 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18 decision to West Delaware in Thursday's Class 4A Regional 7 semifinals. The River Queens ended their season at 11-15.

Girls tennis

Alleman duo wins at state: Alleman High School’s senior tennis duo of Annie Rouse and Kate Rector advanced to the second day of the IHSA Girls Tennis Class 1A doubles state tournament in Buffalo Grove.

Rouse and Rector began Thursday with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Chicago Marian Catholic’s Clare Smith and Jaidyn Bush.

In the second round, Rouse and Rector continued their dominance with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Waterloo’s Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers.

Rector and Rouse are the first Alleman doubles team to advance to the round of 16 since Noely Baumann and Lauren Hird in 2017.

However, in the third round, Rouse and Rector were stopped by top-seeded and undefeated Elgin Academy’s Addison Lanton and Noelle Lanton, 6-0, 6-1.

Rouse and Rector (16-6) will face Ottawa Township’s Jenna Smithmeyer and Rylee O’Fallon in the fourth round of the doubles consolation bracket Friday. If Alleman’s duo can win five straight matches to close out the state tournament, the pair can finish as high as fifth place.

Moline’s Graham, Zemek eliminated: Moline High School’s Zayda Graham and Karenna Zemek both earned singles spots in the IHSA Girls Tennis Class 2A tournament, but both had their impressive seasons come to a close Thursday.

Graham fell to Mount Prospect’s Kara Pescaru 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round. However, Graham bounced back with a dramatic 3-6, 7-6(6), 10-4 victory over Huntley’s Ella Doughty in the consolation bracket.

In the second round of the consolation bracket, Neuqua Valley’s Sophia Chiou defeated Graham 6-2, 6-3.

Moline’s Zemek also came up short in the first round with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalcik. Hononegah Community’s Elizabeth Schindler defeated Zemek 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the consolation bracket to end her run at the state tournament.

Graham, a sectional singles champ, ended her junior campaign 20-7 and Zemek closed out her sophomore season 16-11.